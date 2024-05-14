The Boys gets an early renewal for a fifth season just ahead of the fourth season premiere

Amazon’s dark superhero satire The Boys has become one of Prime Video’s biggest hits. The much-anticipated fourth season is due to drop on the streamer on June 13, but you don’t have to wait for Amazon to see the numbers to decide if they will bring the show back. Spoiler alert: they will. The Hollywood Reporter has just unveiled that The Boys, which stars Karl Urban, Anthony Starr, Jack Quaid and Erin Moriarty, has already been renewed for season 5 on Prime Video. This announcement was made as a part of Amazon’s first upfront, which is an event that previews upcoming schedule announcements while show rights acquisitions are made.

The head of television for Amazon MGM Studios, Vernon Sanders, would state, “The Boys is an unabashed and bold series that continues captivating our customers all over the world by piercing the cultural fabric season after season. We are proud of this series that has grown into a global franchise, and we are thrilled that [showrunner] Eric Kripke and the creative team have more engaging stories to tell for all the loyal fans.” And Kripke added, “The Boys could be the best job I’ll ever have. What other show allows me to write about politics, capitalism, family, and exploding genitalia, though not in that order. The cast and crew are deeply grateful to Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios for the opportunity to tell this story for another season. My only problem is that since this year promises to be free of any conflict or misinformation, we’re not sure what to write about.”

Sony Pictures TV president Katherine Pope would also express her enthusiasm over this announcement, “Since its premiere, devoted fans across the globe have been down with The Boys for this unapologetically wild ride. We couldn’t be more proud of our producers, writers, cast, and crew who bring this genius insanity to life. Now, with a fifth chapter to their story, we can’t wait to see where Eric Kripke and The Boys go next.”