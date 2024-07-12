Sony Pictures Television will make its debut appearance at San Diego Comic-Con

Sony will now be bringing their popular television properties to one of the biggest fan culture events this year.

It was recently announced that Marvel Studios would make their big return to Hall H at the famed San Diego Comic-Con. Now, Sony Pictures Television (SPT) will make its San Diego Comic-Con debut featuring panels, activations, giveaways, signings and exclusive content, as well as its first-ever booth on the convention floor (Booth #4745) featuring fan-favorite series The Boys, Cobra Kai, Twisted Metal and For All Mankind. Additionally, two new animated shows from SPT, Universal Basic Guys and Sausage Party: Foodtopia will be previewed in special animation panels during the convention.

SONY PICTURES TELEVISION BOOTH (#4745) : For the first time ever, SPT will be on the convention floor with an interactive space showcasing fan-favorite shows The Boys, Cobra Kai and Twisted Metal. Over the course of the convention, Sony will host exciting and engaging activations, contests, exclusive giveaways, panels and surprise talent appearances. The SPT booth will showcase the latest BRAVIA TVs and home audio equipment from Sony BRAVIA eElectronics.

GIVEAWAY: The Boys Limited Special-Edition Custom-Printed T-Shirts in Partnership with American Apparel ® | Exclusive to San Diego Comic-Con attendees, special limited-edition custom-printed t-shirts featuring exclusive designs of The Boys will be given away at the SPT Booth (#4745) on the convention room floor.

GIVEAWAY: The Boys Special Limited-Edition San Diego Comic-Con Poster | Exclusive to San Diego Comic-Con attendees, special limited-edition Season 4 The Boys posters will be given away at the Sony Booth (#4745) on the convention room floor. Supplies are limited on each day.

Poster | Exclusive to San Diego Comic-Con attendees, special limited-edition Season 4 The Boys posters will be given away at the Sony Booth (#4745) on the convention room floor. Supplies are limited on each day.

APPEARANCE: Cobra Kai stars Xolo Maridueña and Jacob Bertrand will record a live in-person San Diego Comic-Con episode of their Lone Lobos podcast. Thursday, July 25, 1:00-2:00PM, Sony Booth (#4745)

SIGNING & GIVEAWAY: Ronald D. Moore will be signing special limited-edition For All Mankind posters exclusive to San Diego Comic-Con attendees. Supplies are limited. Follow us on Instagram @SPTV for exact timing. Saturday, July 27, Sony Booth (#4745)

ACTIVATION: Twisted Metal Photo Opps, Slot Machines and Trivia | Discover the post-apocalyptic world of Twisted Metal with 90's Speedway Slots and trivia featuring fun San Diego Comic-Con exclusive prizes. The notorious Sweet Tooth may even stop by to say hello! Giveaways are limited on each day. Sony Booth (#4745)

ACTIVATION: Sony Scavenger Hunt | Ready for a challenge? Scan the QR code in Booth 4745 to begin the Sony Pictures Television Scavenger Hunt. Once complete, find a nearby brand ambassador to check your captures for a chance to win a Sony BRAVIA TV and BRAVIA Theater soundbar. Sony Booth (#4745)

FIRESIDE CHATS: Get the behind-the-scenes scoop on your favorite Sony Pictures Television shows in special Fireside Chats. Scheduled conversations include: Ronald D. Moore, Co-Creator/EP of For All Mankind Victoria Paul, Production Designer of Twisted Metal Raymond Pumilia, Art Director of Twisted Metal Adam and Craig Malamut, Co-Creators/EPs of Universal Basic Guys Kyle Hunter, Co-Showrunner/EP of Sausage Party: Foodtopia

In addition to activations and San Diego Comic-Con exclusives at the Sony Booth (#4745), Sony Pictures Television series presenting panels at San Diego Comic-Con include:

PANEL : A Conversation With Ronald D. Moore | Join two-time Oscar® nominee Mary McDonnell (Battlestar Galactica, The Fall of the House of Usher) as she leads a conversation with the legendary Ronald D. Moore who will delve into his illustrious career, from his work on Star Trek: The Next Generation and Battlestar Galactica to his current projects Outlander, For All Mankind, and their respective upcoming spinoffs, Blood Of My Blood and Star City. Thursday, July 25, 3:15-4:15PM, Room 6DE

PANEL : FOX Animation Domination featuring “Universal Basic Guys” | FOX is bringing Krapopolis back to San Diego Comic-Con, and introducing Universal Basic Guys to San Diego Comic-Con fans with a special screening in advance of the series premiere this fall. Join co-creators and executive producers Adam Malamut and Craig Malamut (Game of Zones), as they present Universal Basic Guys. Universal Basic Guys centers on two brothers, Mark and Hank Hoagies, who lose their jobs to automation and are given $3,000 a month in a new basic income program. Now, they’re using their free time and free money to find purpose in a world where they’re no longer needed. Seats will be limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis. Thursday, July 25, 8:15-9:15PM, Room 6DE

PANEL : Prime Video’s The Boys | Join showrunner and executive producer Eric Kripke and the series’ stars for a post-season finale celebration. Hear from the cast and creator about the head-exploding, jaw-dropping fourth season, along with behind-the-scenes secrets, favorite moments, and thrilling surprises. Based on The New York Times best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, The Boys is a fun and irreverent take on what happens when superheroes, who are as popular as celebrities, abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good. It’s the powerless against the super-powerful as The Boys embark on a heroic quest to expose the truth about The Seven. Friday, July 26, 10:00-11:00AM, Hall H

PANEL : Adapting Fan Favorites: A Conversation with Prime Video’s Adult Animation Creators featuring Sausage Party: Foodtopia | Join executive producers Robert Kirkman (Invincible), Vivienne Medrano (Hazbin Hotel), Travis Willingham (The Legend of Vox Machina), and Kyle Hunter (Sausage Party: Foodtopia) as they discuss adapting some of the most popular comic books, crowdfunded gems, films, and more into successful television series, give sneak peeks into upcoming seasons, and share exclusive news from each of their respective series. Friday, July 26, 1:00-2:00PM, Hilton Bayfront, Indigo Ballroom

PANEL : Video Games Go Hollywood: The Art Department, featuring Twisted Metal | From post-apocalyptic wastelands to haunted pizzerias, join Art Directors Guild/IATSE Local 800 members: Production Designer Howard Cummings & Concept Illustrator Thang Le (Fallout); Production Designer Mark Fisichella & Art Director Mark Terry (Five Nights at Freddy’s); Production Designer Victoria Paul & Art Director Raymond Pumilia (Twisted Metal); along with moderator and Set Designer Tim Croshaw (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Loki) for an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the Art Departments responsible for the dreaming, drawing, and designing that goes into bringing these iconic video game environments into reality for film and TV. Saturday, July 27, 4:30-5:30PM, Room 29CD

Fans can follow along with Sony Pictures Television’s events, activations, appearances and panels at San Diego Comic-Con on social media @SPTV on Instagram and X.