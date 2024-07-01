The first Cobra Kai Season 6 trailer finds students fighting for the fate of the Valley as buried secrets turn the tide

Netflix’s Cobra Kai Season 6 trailer finds dojos at war as the fate of the Valley hangs in the balance during the show’s epic finale.

The moment you’ve been waiting for is finally here! Prepare yourselves for Netflix‘s Cobra Kai Season 6 trailer, which teases the events of one of the most anticipated finales in Netflix history. With Cobra Kai eliminated from the Valley, our senseis and students must decide if and how they will compete in the Sekai Taikai — the world karate championships. The task finds friends and enemies coming together for a common goal while teen angst, wavering loyalty, and the fate of the Valley hands in the balance.

Cobra Kai’s final 15-episode season will be split into sections throughout the remainder of this year. They’ve also revealed premiere dates: Cobra Kai Season 6, Part 1 premieres July 18, 2024. Part 2 premieres November 28, 2024. The final event comes in 2025.

Ralph Macchio and William Zabka star as their Karate Kid characters Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence, and they’re joined in the cast by Xolo Maridueña, Tanner Buchanan, Mary Mouser, Jacob Bertrand, Gianni DeCenzo, Peyton List, Vanessa Rubio, and Griffin Santopietro. Martin Kove reprises the role of John Kreese from the film, with Thomas Ian Griffith as The Karate Kid Part III villain Terry Silver and Yuji Okumoto as Chozen Toguchi from The Karate Kid Part II. As of seasons 5 and 6, Alicia Hannah-Kim plays the villainous sensei Kim Da-Eun, and we’ve heard that C.S. Lee (Dexter) will be playing her grandfather, Master Kim Sun-Young, who taught the type of karate used by the students at the Cobra Kai dojo, in Season 6.

Created by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg, Cobra Kai started thirty-four years after events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament when a down-and-out Johnny Lawrence sought redemption by reopening the infamous Cobra Kai dojo, reigniting his rivalry with a now successful Daniel LaRusso. A lot has happened, and a lot has changed since that happened.

What do you think about Netflix’s CObra Kai Season 6 trailer?

