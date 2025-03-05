John Mulaney gets cued up to introduce his new live talk show in the trailer for Netflix’s Everybody’s Live with John Mulaney

Now that Netflix has taken the journey into live television and has premiered some comedy specials live, they will be venturing into the talk show world with the new series Everybody’s Live with John Mulaney. The former Saturday Night Live writer, who can recently be seen in the sketch show’s 50th anniversary special, will be hosting a multitude of guests, as well as co-show run and executive produce the series through his production company, Multiple Camera Productions, along with executive producers Ashley Edens, Dave Ferguson, and John Foy. Netflix has just released the teaser, which you can view above.

The show will stream weekly on Netflix starting March 12 at 10pm ET/7pm PT.

John Mulaney recently revealed that Everybody’s Live is yet another partnership with Netflix (which has been producing his stand-up specials for a decade now), although this one came about in a more oddball way, joking, “It was one of those shows that neither Netflix nor I really needed to do. I never wanted to host a talk show, and they were getting out of the talk show game, so it was the perfect moment to do this.”

Even though John Mulaney doesn’t think there’s anything inherently “new” about his new Netflix show, he does think it will feel that way. “We will be live globally with no delay. We will never be relevant. We will never be your source for news. We will always be reckless. Netflix will always provide us with data that we will ignore. This is the one place where you can see Arnold Schwarzenegger sitting next to Nikki Glaser, sitting next to a family therapist with music by Mannequin Pussy — that’s just an example; we don’t know if we can lock in Mannequin Pussy. This is a really fun experiment. Not since Harry and Meghan has Netflix given more money to someone without a specific plan.”

Everybody’s Live seemingly plays like a spin-off of his 2024 series Everybody’s in LA, in which he interviewed the likes of Jerry Seinfeld, Nate Bargatze, Patton Oswalt, Pete Davidson, and director John Carpenter.