Dexter: Resurrection: Everything we know about the upcoming return of Michael C. Hall’s serial killer character.

What Do We Know About the upcoming continuation of the Dexter franchise, Resurrection? More than you may think. Following the success of the sequel series New Blood and the prequel Original Sin, Dexter star Michael C. Hall returns in Resurrection, and we know the plot, cast, and confirmed release date. Let’s dive in and look at what is coming up from Showtime with Dexter: Resurrection.

Dexter Morgan isn’t dead after all.

Despite Dexter: New Blood showrunner Clyde Phillips declaring that Dexter was truly dead at the end of the series and promised he would not lie to the audience, he later told TV Insider that the beginning of Resurrection would have a doctor say to Dexter ‘Had you been shot in the summertime, you’d be dead, but you were shot in zero degree weather. And we ripped you open, and we’re able to get you minutes before you died.’” As seen in the opening of the premiere episode of Dexter: Original Sin, the serial killer survived his seemingly mortal wounds as the prequel is structured as what Dexter remembers as he is being operated on in the emergency room.

What is Resurrection about?

Originally announced at San Diego Comic-Con 2024, Dexter: Resurrection was set to follow Harrison, Dexter’s son, as he begins his killing career after his father’s death in New Blood. Michael C. Hall has stated that the new series picks up right after the conclusion of New Blood. It seems now that where the finale of Original Sin leaves Dexter’s fate on the operating table will truly be where the next series takes the plot.

Harrison may be the main character

Jack Alcott, who played Dexter’s son Harrison in New Blood, is set to reprise the role in Resurrection. Whether the series shifts the narration from Michael C. Hall to Alcott is currently unknown, but Dexter may be the supporting player in the new narrative centered on his offspring. Could there be duelling voice-overs as the perspective is shared between father and son?

Familiar faces may return for Resurrection

In a Variety interview, Hall teased that the next series has not closed the door on any character to return. Hall said, “There’s a whole cast of characters that populate his wider world and have the potential to re-emerge.”. New Blood saw John Lithgow reprise his role as the Trinity Killer and David Zayas return as Angel Batista, with most of the faces in Original Sin played by new actors for the 1990s time period. It remains to be seen which living characters could come back for the new series, but even departed characters could come back, as we saw with Jennifer Carpenter in New Blood.

Director Marcos Siega will be back behind the camera

While we don’t know how many directors will helm episodes of Resurrection, Marcos Siega will be one of them. The director of six episodes of New Blood and nine of the original series, Siega, confirmed via Instagram that he will be directing the premiere episode at least. Whether or not Siega will direct the whole season has yet to be revealed, but the reunion of the director with star Michael C. Hall and showrunner Clyde Phillips should give us some inclination as to how similar the new series will be to New Blood.

When will we see it?

Dexter: Resurrection was formally unveiled with a brief teaser that aired with the debut of Dexter: Original Sin. In the short clip, Michael C. Hall provided the voice-over. Resurrection was given a premiere window in the Summer of 2025. With production slated to kick off in January 2025, Clyde Phillips has said that the show will premiere in June. The hope is that Dexter: Resurrection and Dexter: Original Sin will both receive multiple seasons, with a season of one being followed closely by a season of the other, keeping different versions of Dexter on Showtime throughout the year.

Stay tuned to JoBlo.com as we learn more about Dexter: Resurrection and your favorite shows.