The Fall Guy (1981-86): Gone But Not Forgotten

The 80s were a time when country music and a type of hero born of the good ol boy class that came into his own. This could be seen in shows like The Dukes Of Hazzard, BJ and The Bear, as well as movies like Any Which Way But Loose and Smokey and the Bandit. They were a time of what would be considered fun action films and TV. Again, this was personified in shows where usually no one got seriously hurt, like The A-Team. The bad guys went to the same shooting school as your friendly neighborhood Stormtroopers. But, one TV show that would personify this “nobody better get hurt” adventure series was The Fall Guy.

The series was designed as a vehicle for star Lee Majors, who had become a household name thanks to The Six Million Dollar Man, but struggled to find a worthy follow-up. This would be it, with him playing Colt Seavers, a likeable stuntman who supplements his income as a bounty hunter. For Majors, this would be a passion project, with him even singing the theme song. The show became a major hit, with Majors riding a second wave of fame while his gorgeous co-star, Heather Thomas, would become one of the biggest pin-ups of the 80s. The show has just been given the big-screen treatment, with Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt starring in the well-received remake (read our review here), so now it’s time to pay tribute to the original show.

This episode is written by Jessica Dwyer, edited by Cesar Gabriel, narrated by Travis Hopson, and produced by David Arroyo. We hope you love this episode – and let us know in the comments what you think!