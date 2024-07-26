Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power brings forth its season 2 trailer and JoBlo visits its Comic-Con activation

The Prime Video series event Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power has unleashed its trailer for season 2 for all to see. When last we saw this era of Middle-Earth, we were left with the forging of the three elven rings that are capable of helping the woodland race survive until the end of the Third Age. This upcoming season is sure to unveil to audiences what happens when the dwarves get some of their own. In addition, Amazon has gone all-out in their activation of Rings of Power at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con. Our EIC, Chris Bumbray, is on the scene with some items from the show displayed.

During today’s Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power panel, attendees of the show got the first look at a trailer for Season 2 of the hit show. Showrunners Patrick McKay and J.D. Payne addressed the crowd to summarize the upcoming season, saying, “Sauron is afoot. There’s trouble. There’s danger. There’s death. Battle. Lots of shit. As Gandalf says to Pippin, the board is set, and the pieces are moving. The enemy has the move, and he’s about to open his full plan. Season 2 starts when Sauron has nothing. He has no rings, no army, no allies, nothing. He pits everyone against each other. It’s a psychological drama, a descent into madness and gaslighting. You’re watching as this guy manipulates this guy into making seven rings. It’s going to be a hell of a season. The stakes go up a lot, and those stakes could not be higher.”

Two big details were revealed about this season at Comic-Con. One notable thing that fans will have to look forward to is that this season will be all about Sauron, and another big reveal is that an epic three-episode battle will take place. You can check out some of the pics from JoBlo’s visit to the activation below.

Entertainment Weekly has also unveiled some teaser photos from this season in their exclusive first look at the dwarves. Owain Arthur, who returns as Prince Durin IV of the kingdom of Khazad-dûm, has stated, “Due to some very powerful rings, there’s a shift in dynamics among the dwarves. The rings certainly have an effect on the king, and therefore the entire kingdom, really. We see the positives of the rings, but Durin certainly also feels the negative aspects of them.”

Per EW, “Season 2 will introduce us to one of the most famous [dwarves]: Narvi (Kevin Eldon). Cited in J.R.R. Tolkien’s appendices to The Lord of the Rings as the dwarf who built the Doors of Durin (“Speak ‘friend’ and enter”), Narvi is set to play a significant role in the dwarven politics.” Eldon had spoken about his character, “He’s weaving in and out of the action throughout the season. He’s only mentioned in Tolkien’s appendices, and he’s described as a great craftsman. [Showrunners] J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay had little to go on, but I think we have successfully turned this footnote into a flesh-and-blood character. As well as being this fantastic architect, we see in season 2 that he’s an adviser as well. He’s a right-hand man of King Durin.”

Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power season 2 will be available on Prime Video starting August 29.

