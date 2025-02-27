LOTR: The Rings of Power adds Stranger Things villain actor Jamie Campbell Bower and Eddie Marsan for Season 3

Stranger Things star Jamie Campbell Bower and The World’s End actor Eddie Marsan will join LOTR: The Rings of Power Season 3.

I hope Jamie Campbell Bower (Stranger Things, The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones, Horizon: An American Saga) and Eddie Marsan (The World’s End, Vera Drake, Snow White and the Huntsman) have enough room in their bellies for a second-breakfast because they’re joining the cast of Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3. Bower, who plays the Freddy Krueger-like villain Henry Creel/Vecna in Netflix’s Stranger Things, boards the show as a series regular, while Marsan will recur in new episodes of the big-budget fantasy series.

Details about their respective roles are scarce. However, the scoopers at Deadline hear that Bower plays a significant role in upcoming events as a “handsome high-born knight (code name Arlen). He may play a new love interest for Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), who, after the events of Season 2, continues to grapple with the fact that her previous love, Hallbrand (Charlie Vickers), is Sauron. Woof.

Speaking about his Stranger Things role, Bower said he’s looking to give villainy a rest after playing the monstrous Vecna, which affected his mental health. “I turned around to him,” Bower said to his therapist about a recent fan interaction,” and I was like, ‘to be honest with you, man, I just don’t think I’ll be doing another bad guy for a minute,'” Bower was quoted as saying. “Like it f—s me up. I’m dead serious.”

Bower recently completed work on the Gary Fleder-directed horror film The Haunting in Wicker Park. He plays Ed Becker in the film alongside Erin Moriarty (Marsha Becker), Harriet Slater (April Becker), John Tench (Ben), and Ann Mitchell (Myra Danvers). The Haunting in Wicker Park tells the terrifying story of the first televised exorcism on NBC in 1971. The NBC news segment was a success, but the exorcism was not. Instead, it made things worse for the Becker family who lived there. Much worse.

As for Eddie Marsan, he stars in the upcoming mystery thriller All the Devils Are Here, which takes place in a secluded area in the middle of Dartmoor, where four thieves find themselves hiding out with nothing to do but count the money and kill time. Yikes. I’m sure that gets heated quickly.

Are you looking forward to Jamie Campbell Bower and Eddie Marsan joining the cast of Prime Video’s Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3? Let us know in the comments section below.

Source: Deadline
