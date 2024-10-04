The Rings of Power nears a Season 3 renewal at Amazon after its epic Season 2 finale

Chances look good for Amazon to grant The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power a Season 3 renewal after a spectacular second season!

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power just aired its Season 2 finale, and fans are already clamoring for a third breakfast of Amazon‘s epic series based on the timeless fantasy franchise. According to reports, JD Payne and Patrick McKay have spent months plotting the hit show’s next storyline, but they’re still waiting for Amazon to light the pyres to signal a Season 3 renewal. While the studio will likely greenlight another season, Amazon ordered the second batch of episodes years ahead of the first season’s debut. For those concerned about the show’s status, many expect Amazon to announce The Rings of Power Season 3 before the end of October.

It’s worth noting that Amazon brought Rings of Power cast members Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Charlie Vickers, and Sophia Nomvete to this week’s Prime Video’s UK Upfront event. Typically, studios arrange presentations for shows they intend to continue, seeing as investors attend the event to gauge a project’s health, like a judge at a Westminster dog competition.

According to Amazon Studios chief Jennifer Salke, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power garnered 55 million viewers during the show’s sophomore season. There are a lot of Tom Bombadil fans out there, folks. Rotten Tomatoes scores for Season 2 also bode well for the show’s future, with reviews being more favorable than those of the first season.

Here’s the synopsis for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2:

“Sauron has returned. Cast out by Galadriel, without army or ally, the rising Dark Lord must now rely on his own cunning to rebuild his strength and oversee the creation of the Rings of Power, which will allow him to bind all the peoples of Middle-earth to his sinister will. Building on Season 1’s epic scope and ambition, Season 2 of Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power plunges even its most beloved and vulnerable characters into a rising tide of darkness, challenging each to find their place in a world that is increasingly on the brink of calamity. Elves and dwarves, orcs and men, wizards and Harfoots… as friendships are strained and kingdoms begin to fracture, the forces of good will struggle ever more valiantly to hold on to what matters to them most of all… each other.”

