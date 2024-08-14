LOTR: The Rings of Power trailer unleashes a war that could deal a mortal blow to Middle-earth

The creative team behind Rings of Power teased that Sauron is a big part of the season and it looks like all hell is about to break loose in this latest trailer.

While audiences have Peter Jackson‘s new incarnation of Lord of the Rings to look forward to, Amazon has just released the epic new trailer for The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power season 2. This trailer drops just before the premiere of the second season, which debuts on Prime Video on August 9.

The description for season 2 reads,

“Sauron has returned. Cast out by Galadriel, without army or ally, the rising Dark Lord must now rely on his own cunning to rebuild his strength and oversee the creation of the Rings of Power, which will allow him to bind all the peoples of Middle-earth to his sinister will. Building on Season 1’s epic scope and ambition, Season 2 of Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power plunges even its most beloved and vulnerable characters into a rising tide of darkness, challenging each to find their place in a world that is increasingly on the brink of calamity. Elves and dwarves, orcs and men, wizards and Harfoots… as friendships are strained and kingdoms begin to fracture, the forces of good will struggle ever more valiantly to hold on to what matters to them most of all… each other.”

The show had recently given fans a look at this new season with their activation at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con. Two big details were revealed about this season at Comic-Con. One notable thing that fans will have to look forward to is that this season will be all about Sauron, and another big reveal is that an epic three-episode battle will take place.