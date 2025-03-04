Tom Hardy, Pierce Brosnan, & Helen Mirren wield the power of a deadly family in the trailer for Guy Ritchie’s MobLand series

For some, family is everything. If you cross them in any way, there will be hell to pay. It is the nature of things, especially when your family wields power like a sword waiting to slice dissenters in twain. Today, Paramount+ is ready to give Guy Ritchie fans a taste of the filmmaker’s next star-studded series, Mobland, starring Tom Hardy (Inception, The Dark Knight Rises, Mad Max: Fury Road), Pierce Brosman (The World is Not Enough, The Thomas Crown Affair, Mrs. Doubtfire), and Helen Mirren (The Queen, Gosford Park, RED). Paramount’s MobLand trailer is an explosive look at what happens when the wrong people think they can change the pecking order of a well-oiled criminal empire. Good luck with that, friend.

MobLand debuts on Paramount+ on March 30. It centers around two warring families based in London whose enterprises stretch across the globe and the fiercely loyal “fixer” charged with protecting one of them at all costs.

In MobLand, Pierce Brosnan stars as Conrad Harrigan, patriarch of the crime family, with Helen Mirren playing Maeve Harrigan, Conrad’s wife and matriarch of the family, and Tom Hardy playing Harry Da Souza, a fixer for the Harrigan family. It also stars Paddy Considine, Joanne Froggatt, Lara Pulver, Anson Boon, Mandeep Dhillon, Jasmine Jobson, Geoff Bell, Daniel Betts, Lisa Dwan, and Emily Barber.

MobLand began as a Ray Donovan spinoff series titled The Donovans. Later, Ritchie reworked the concept for a standalone series with no connections to Ray Donovan.

In Paramount’s MobLand trailer, Pierce Brosnan’s Conrad Harrington explains the power hierarchy and how his family is at the top of the food chain. Unfortunately, some criminals get hungry and believe they can take a bite out of the Harrington family pie. Unfortunately, they’re ill-informed about how the Harringtons do business, and before long, hell rains down in the form of fists, jobs gone wrong, and double-crosses aplenty.

In addition to MobLand, Guy Ritchie is afoot at Prime Video with his upcoming series Young Sherlock. Inspired by Andy Lane’s Young Sherlock Holmes novels, the series will be “an irreverent, action-packed origin story of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s beloved detective in an explosive re-imagining of this iconic character. At age 19, Sherlock Holmes is disgraced, raw, unfiltered, and unformed, when he finds himself caught up in a murder mystery at Oxford University which threatens his freedom. Diving into his first-ever case with a wild lack of discipline, Sherlock manages to unravel a globe-trotting conspiracy that will change his life forever. “Hero Fiennes Tiffin will star as the young detective, alongside Joseph Fiennes and Natasha McElhone as Sherlock’s parents and Zine Tseng as Princess Gulun Shou’an. Colin Firth will play Sir Bucephalus Hodge in Young Sherlock.

