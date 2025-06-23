Paramount orders a second season of the hit show MobLand

Paramount makes MobLand an offer it cannot refuse. The Guy Ritchie series made incredible waves on the platform, Paramount+, as it broke the record for the streamer’s biggest global series launch ever on its premiere day with 2.2M subscribers, generating 9.7M views. Ritchie’s episodic crime saga joins 1923 and Landman as part of the top three launches in Paramount+ history. MobLand stars Tom Hardy (Venom: The Last Dance), Pierce Brosnan (Die Another Day), Paddy Considine (House Of The Dragon), Joanne Froggatt (Downton Abbey), Lara Pulver (Da Vinci’s Demons), Anson Boon (Pistol), Mandeep Dhillon (CSI: Vegas), Jasmine Jobson (Top Boy), Geoff Bell (Top Boy), Daniel Betts (Fate: The Winx Saga), Lisa Dwan (Blackshore), Emily Barber (Industry) and Helen Mirren (The Queen).

The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that the show has inevitably been renewed after the impressive first showing. Chris McCarthy, who is one of Paramount Global’s three CEOs and the president of Showtime/MTV Entertainment, says in a statement, “With more than 26 million viewers and climbing, MobLand has become a resounding triumph — driven by the creative brilliance of Guy, Jez, Ronan and David Glasser, and brought to life by the powerhouse performances of Tom, Pierce, and Helen. We are elated to greenlight a second season of this global phenomenon, which has dominated both domestic and international charts and soared to #1 in the UK.”

David C. Glasser, who executive produces the series for 101 Studios, adds, “MobLand was one of those incredible moments where Chris McCarthy came to us with the vision of creating the next great mob series and, after traversing the UK countryside in a quest to land Guy Ritchie, we both came to the realization that we knew the exact formula. With the extraordinary talent of Guy, Ronan, Jez and our incredible cast, we brought that vision to life.”

The official synopsis for the series reads, “Power is up for grabs as the Harrigans and Stevensons, two warring London crime families, clash in a kill-or-be-killed battle that threatens to topple empires and ruin lives. Caught in the crossfire is Harry Da Souza, the street-smart ‘fixer’ as dangerous as he is handsome, who knows too well where loyalties lie when opposing forces collide. As kingdom goes up against kingdom, lines will be crossed – and the only saving grace is a bet-your-life guarantee: family above everything.”