Guy Ritchie’s MobLand breaks record as Paramount+’s biggest global series ever with 2.2 million viewers out of the gate

Those looking to keep the party going after a chaotic week at CinemaCon should head to Paramount+. The studio is celebrating a significant milestone for Guy Ritchie’s MobLand. According to Paramount+, MobLand broke the record for the streamer’s biggest global series launch ever on its premiere day with 2.2M subscribers, generating 9.7M views. Ritchie’s episodic crime saga joins 1923 and Landman as part of the top three launches in Paramount+ history.

Here’s the official synopsis for MobLand courtesy of Paramount+:

“Power is up for grabs as the Harrigans and Stevensons, two warring London crime families, clash in a kill-or-be-killed battle that threatens to topple empires and ruin lives. Caught in the crossfire is Harry Da Souza, the street-smart ‘fixer’ as dangerous as he is handsome, who knows too well where loyalties lie when opposing forces collide. As kingdom goes up against kingdom, lines will be crossed – and the only saving grace is a bet-your-life guarantee: family above everything.”

MobLand stars Tom Hardy (Venom: The Last Dance), Brosnan (Die Another Day), Paddy Considine (House Of The Dragon), Joanne Froggatt (Downton Abbey), Lara Pulver (Da Vinci’s Demons), Anson Boon (Pistol), Mandeep Dhillon (CSI: Vegas), Jasmine Jobson (Top Boy), Geoff Bell (Top Boy), Daniel Betts (Fate: The Winx Saga), Lisa Dwan (Blackshore), Emily Barber (Industry) and Helen Mirren (The Queen).

Alex Maidy reviewed MobLand for JoBlo and, from the look of it, thoroughly enjoyed the ride. In his review, Alex said, “MobLand is not all that different from any other gangster or crime-based series on television. Still, it rises above the formula thanks to the fixer plot structure inherited from Ray Donovan and the great cast led by Tom Hardy, Pierce Brosnan, and Helen Mirren. MobLand is violent and intense, with the right amount of humor to brighten the story.”

Paramount+ continues to deliver quality programming with star-studded shows that cater to mature audiences. MobLand is one of the streamer’s latest chart-toppers, and a handful of episodes remain to raise the bar.

