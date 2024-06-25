The game is afoot as Joseph Fiennes and Natascha McElhone skulk onto Guy Ritchie’s Young Sherlock series

Guy Ritchie‘s Young Sherlock series adds more players to the television project, focusing on the early days of Arthus Conan Doyle’s legendary detective, Sherlock Holmes, with Joseph Fiennes (The Handmaid’s Tale, Risen, Enemy at the Gates) and Natascha McElhone (Designated Survivor, Halo, The Truman Show). The duo joins the series as Sherlock’s parents. Fiennes plays Sherlock’s father, Silas, while Elhone plays the protagonist’s mother, Cordelia. Hero Fiennes Tiffin stars as the young Sherlock Holmes.

Sherlock’s father is a scientist, explorer, and self-made businessman. His mother is an artist and the matriarch of the Holmes family unit. Ritchie’s Young Sherlock takes inspiration from Andy Lane’s novels. Prime Video’s eight-episode series follows a nineteen-year-old Sherlock, known as a disgraced, raw, unfiltered, and unformed genius. When he finds himself caught up in a murder mystery at Oxford University that threatens his freedom, Sherlock feels compelled to solve the case. Young Sherlock joins the investigator when he’s at his most undisciplined. As the evidence unravels, Sherlock finds himself at the center of a globe-trotting conspiracy that will change his life forever. Guy Ritchie is directing and producing the eight-episode series, which will premiere on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Ritchie is one of Hollywood’s busiest filmmakers, with multiple projects in various development stages. His latest feature, In the Grey, revolves around two extraction specialists who have to designate a route of escape for a senior female negotiator. The completed film stars Jake Gyllenhaal (Road House, Dangerous Liaisons), Eiza González (Baby Driver, 3 Body Problem, Ambulance), Henry Cavill (The Witcher, Man of Steel, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare), Rosamund Pike ( I Care A Lot, Gone Girl, Saltburn), and Fisher Stevens (Short Circuit, Hackers, Super Mario Bros.).

Elsewhere, Ritchie is filming The Fountain of Youth, with John Krasinski, Natalie Portman, and Domhnall Gleeson in the lead roles. Ritchie directs The Fountain of Youth, while Scream VI writer James Vanderbilt pens this mythological project. It involves “two estranged siblings who partner on a global heist to find the mythological Fountain of Youth. They must use their knowledge of history to follow clues on an epic adventure that will change their lives…and possibly lead to immortality.”

