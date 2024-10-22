Jimmy O. Yang gets entangled in a conspiracy in the trailer for Interior Chinatown

Taika Waititi and Charles Yu brings us a new reluctant hero in the new action comedy series Interior Chinatown. Hulu has just sent over the trailer, which features Jimmy O. Yang, Ronny Chieng, Chloe Bennet, Lisa Gilroy, Sullivan Jones, Archie Kao, and Diana Lin. The limited series is executive produced by Taika Waititi (who also directed the pilot) and Charles Yu (creator and showrunner). The series premieres with all ten episodes on November 19, 2024.

The official synopsis reads,

“Based on Charles Yu’s award-winning book of the same name, the show follows the story of Willis Wu, a background character trapped in a police procedural called ‘Black & White.’ Relegated to the background, Willis goes through the motions of his on-screen job, waiting tables, dreaming about a world beyond Chinatown and aspiring to be the lead of his own story. When Willis inadvertently becomes a witness to a crime, he begins to unravel a criminal web in Chinatown, while discovering his own family’s buried history and what it feels like to be in the spotlight.”

Series’ creator Charles Yu serves as executive producer, along with Dan Lin and Lindsey Liberatore for Rideback; Jeff Skoll, Miura Kite and Elsie Choi for Participant; Garrett Basch for Dive; John Lee; and Taika Waititi. The ten-episode limited series is produced by 20th Television.

Jimmy O. Yang can also be heard as one of the voice talents of the new season of the animated Gremlins season, Gremlins: The Wild Batch. Part one has already been made available on Max. Made by Amblin Television in association with Warner Bros. Animation, Gremlins: The Wild Batch takes place one year after the events of season one and follows Gizmo, Sam, and Elle as they travel from their home in Shanghai to San Francisco, bringing even more magic, mystery and Mogwai mayhem. Hot on the trail of a new brood of evil Mogwai, our heroes journey deep into the American West, coming up against new supernatural creatures and picking up a few mysterious characters along the way.



INTERIOR CHINATOWN – “Season 1” – Interior Chinatown follows the story of Willis Wu, a background character trapped in a police procedural trying to find his way into the larger story—and along the way discovering secrets about the strange world he inhabits and his family’s buried history. (Disney/Mike Taing) JIMMY O. YANG, RONNY CHIENG

