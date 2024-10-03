What We Do in the Shadows season 6 trailer gives a preview of FX series’ final episodes

A trailer has been released for What We Do in the Shadows season 6, which premieres later this month and is the show’s final season

The sixth season of the FX series What We Do in the Shadows will also be the show’s last. The final batch of episodes are scheduled to start airing on October 21st at 10 p.m. ET/PT… and fans will have the chance to watch the first three episodes that night! The remaining eight episodes of the 11-episode season will be released on a weekly basis, and will be available to stream the next day on Hulu. They’ll be available to stream internationally on Disney+ at a later date. With the premiere date swiftly approaching, a trailer for What We Do in the Shadows season 6 has arrived online and can be seen in the embed above.

A spin-off from Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi’s horror-comedy mockumentary film of the same title, What We Do in the Shadows centers on three vampires who live together: Laszlo (Matt Berry), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), and Nandor (Kayvan Novak) — the former two are husband and wife. Also living with them is a fourth vampire named Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch), who’s an “energy vampire.” Instead of blood, he sucks the energy out of his victims by boring them to death with mundane anecdotes and bad jokes. The office is his feeding ground, but his powers also work on his vampire roomies.

Here’s the official synopsis for season 6: After a very brief stint as a full-blown vampire, Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) is re-evaluating his life. Who is he if not a familiar who will do anything to please his Master in hopes of one day being turned into a vampire? Meanwhile, the vampires are reevaluating, too. When their former roommate reappears after a 50-year nap, they realize how little they’ve done in half a century — not one goal accomplished, not one dream pursued, not one part of the New World conquered (except for their street and part of Ashley Street).

What We Do in the Shadows is executive produced by Taika Waititi, Jemaine Clement, Paul Simms, Scott Rudin, Eli Bush, and Garrett Basch.

What did you think of the What We Do in the Shadows season 6 trailer? Are you a fan of this show, and will you be tuning in for the final episodes? Let us know by leaving a comment below.