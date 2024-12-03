Alexander Skarsgård resurrects his True Blood character for What We Do in the Shadows

Ten years ago, one of HBO’s many hit shows that became a pop culture phenomenon had ended its run. True Blood was created by American Beauty writer Alan Ball and was based on the Southern Vampire Mysteries novels written by Charlaine Harris. The show dealt with vampires becoming ingrained in society with a new evolving fight for equal rights. The series starred Anna Paquin, Stephen Moyer, Sam Trammell, Ryan Kwanten, Rutina Wesley, Chris Bauer, Nelsan Ellis, Jim Parrack, Carrie Preston, Alexander Skarsgård, Todd Lowe, Deborah Ann Woll, Kristin Bauer van Straten, Lauren Bowles, and Joe Manganiello.

Deadline reports on the exciting development of Alexander Skarsgård reprising his role (unofficially) for an appearance in this final season of the FX comedy series What We Do in the Shadows. Skarsgård was not explicitly identified as Eric Northman, but his signature look was retained, although he took some liberties to change things up just enough to avoid copyright infringement. Skarsgård joking commented on his cameo, “I’m afraid I have no recollection of shooting this episode as Dr. Laszlo Cravensworth [Matt Barry] apparently hypnotized me at the wrap party. But I did wake up with an intense physical attraction to Dr. Cravensworth and found his extraordinary wit, charm and intelligence absolutely disarming. I have since started a YouTube fan page for him. It’s called ‘Because you’re Cravens-worth it’ Please like, follow and subscribe.”

Meanwhile, Alexander’s brother, Bill Skarsgård, will also be filling the shoes of a famed vampire as he plays Count Orlok for Robert Eggers’ Christmas release, Nosferatu. The look of the character is shrouded in mystery, but Skarsgård has said that getting in the make-up and costume was like “conjuring pure evil. It took a while for me to shake off the demon that had been conjured inside of me. … I do not think people are gonna recognize me in it.“