A bidding war erupts for the chance to host Harbro Entertainment’s reality competition series based on Monopoly

Hasbro Entertainment is licking its chops at the sight of a bidding war for its competitive reality series based on the board game Monopoly.

Hasbro Entertainment is rubbing its hands together in anticipation as many broadcast networks and streamers go to the mattresses for the chance to host the company’s upcoming reality competition series based on the board game Monopoly. According to Deadline, multiple outlets want a slice of that sweet Free Parking that finds Hasbro Entertainment prepping a large-scale social experiment inspired by the world-famous board game that takes forever to play and divides friends and family on a regular basis.

Deadline says “strategy, alliances, and cutthroat” tactics are essential to playing the competitive game, as contestants “battle for fortune and navigate the fine line between capitalism and chaos.” The goal? Become the ultimate landlord by striking deals with your friends, stabbing them in the back when the rent is due, and doing whatever it takes to dominate the board.

Eighty-nine years ago, Hasbro’s Monopoly began dividing families, ending friendships, and creating chaos as players argued and haggled for properties that would boost their income and drive others to bankruptcy. Monopoly is the most popular board game in history in more than 100 countries, with countless themed versions in addition to the original.

During a round of Monopoly, players pick from a collection of pieces, from a Top Hat to a Scottish Terrier, a Classic Car, an Iron, the mighty Thimble, and others, to travel around a board while buying up properties. If a rival player lands on an owned space, they must pay rent or risk a verbal battle with the land owner. Hasbro has sold over half a billion copies of Monopoly since 1935. That’s a lot of hurt feelings, trips to jail, and lost game pieces.

News about Hasbro’s competitive Monopoly series arrives one day after Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves creative duo John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein got announced as the writers of Lionsgate and LuckyChap’s Monopoly movie.

“We knew LuckyChap would be a beacon for the best talent in town, and Lionsgate & Hasbro are thrilled that Goldstein & Daley have decided to join the fun,” said Erin Westerman, co-president of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group. “We’ve been long-time admirers of their work—telling bold, original, intelligent stories for all audiences. They are the perfect architects for this franchise.”

Hasbro’s competitive Monopoly TV series sounds a lot like Squid Game for landowners. As heated as the board game gets, what happens when real money is on the line? Who will be lucky enough to acquire Boardwalk and Park Place? Can the king or queen of utilities dominate the in-between spaces? How do you keep a reality-based game of Monopoly fast and frenzied? We’ll find out when Hasbro’s Monopoly series hits us hard, like a rent increase during a tariff war.