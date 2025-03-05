Lionsgate’s Monopoly movie tips its top hat to Dungeons & Dragons duo John Frances Daley and Jonathan Goldstein to pen the adaptation

Lionsgate and LuckyChap are rolling the dice for their upcoming Monopoly movie with Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves duo John Francis Daley (Freaks and Geeks) and Jonathan Goldstein penning the anticipated project. LuckyChap, Margot Robbie’s award-winning production studio, helped bring Mattel’s Barbie to the silver screen, quickly becoming one of Hollywood’s greatest success stories with more than $1 billion in global ticket sales.

Eighty-nine years ago, Hasbro’s Monopoly began dividing families, ending friendships, and creating chaos as players argued and haggled for properties that would boost their income and drive others to bankruptcy. Monopoly is the most popular board game in history in more than 100 countries, with countless themed versions in addition to the original.

During a round of Monopoly, players pick from a collection of pieces, from a Top Hat to a Scottish Terrier, a Classic Car, an Iron, the mighty Thimble, and others, to travel around a board while buying up properties. If a rival player lands on an owned space, they must pay rent or risk a verbal battle with the land owner. Hasbro has sold over half a billion copies of Monopoly since 1935. That’s a lot of hurt feelings, trips to jail, and Free Parking.

“We knew LuckyChap would be a beacon for the best talent in town, and Lionsgate & Hasbro are thrilled that Goldstein & Daley have decided to join the fun,” said Erin Westerman, co-president of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group. “We’ve been long-time admirers of their work—telling bold, original, intelligent stories for all audiences. They are the perfect architects for this franchise.”

John Francis Daley, also known as Sam Weir from the beloved coming-of-age TV series Freaks and Geeks, and Jonathan Goldstein, wrote and directed Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves for Paramount. While the film found moderate success at the box office, Honor Among Thieves was a hit with fans of the fantasy role-playing franchise. Audiences loved D&D‘s quirky comedy, intense attention to detail, and outlandish action that helped make Dungeons & Dragons the premiere tabletop RPG.

“Monopoly is a top property – pun fully intended. Like all of the best IP, this game has resonated worldwide for generations, and we are so excited to bring this game to life alongside the wonderful teams involved at Lionsgate and Hasbro.” LuckyChap said last year about joining the production effort for Monopoly.

“I could not imagine a better production team for this beloved and iconic brand than LuckyChap,” said Lionsgate Motion Picture Group Chair Adam Fogelson. “They are exceptional producers who choose their projects with great thought and care, and join Monopoly with a clear point of view. We are tremendously excited to be working with the entire LuckyChap team on what we all believe can be their next blockbuster.”

