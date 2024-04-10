Margot Robbie’s LuckyChap and Hasbro roll the dice for an adaptation of the classic Monopoly board game

Margot Robbie’s LuckyChap production company is passing GO to collect more than $200 by partnering with Hasbro to develop and produce Monopoly, a film adaptation of the classic real estate board game. Hasbro Entertainment also produces alongside LuckyChap.

Eighty-nine years ago, Hasbro’s Monopoly began dividing families, ending friendships, and creating chaos as players argued and haggled for properties that would boost their income and drive others to bankruptcy. Monopoly is the most popular board game in history in more than 100 countries, with countless themed versions in addition to the original. During a round of Monopoly, players pick from a collection of pieces, from a Top Hat to a Scottish Terrier, a Classic Car, an Iron, the mighty Thimble, and others, to travel around a board while buying up properties. If a rival player lands on an owned space, they must pay rent or risk a verbal battle with the land owner. Hasbro has sold over half a billion copies of Monopoly since 1935. That’s a lot of hurt feelings, trips to jail, and Free Parking.

“Monopoly is a top property – pun fully intended. Like all of the best IP, this game has resonated worldwide for generations, and we are so excited to bring this game to life alongside the wonderful teams involved at Lionsgate and Hasbro.” LuckyChap said about joining the production effort for Monopoly.

“I could not imagine a better production team for this beloved and iconic brand than LuckyChap,” said Lionsgate Motion Picture Group Chair Adam Fogelson. “They are exceptional producers who choose their projects with great thought and care, and join Monopoly with a clear point of view. We are tremendously excited to be working with the entire LuckyChap team on what we all believe can be their next blockbuster.”

Finally, Zev Foreman, Head of Film for Hasbro Entertainment, said, “As one of the most iconic games in the world, Monopoly provides an incredible platform for storytelling opportunities. We are thrilled to have the unique vision of LuckyChap and Lionsgate alongside us to bring this historic piece of popular culture to the big screen.”

Plot details for Monopoly remain a mystery. How would you set this concept up? Who would you cast in the film? Will the Monopoly Guy play a part in the story? I hope so!