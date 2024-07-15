Kate Winslet goes behind enemy lines to fight a war for country and equality in Ellen Kuras’s Lee trailer

Cinematographer Ellen Kuras makes her stunning debut with Lee, a powerful depiction of war journalism and one woman’s fight to fulfill her duty as someone hoping to make a difference while telling the stories of heroes and villains in a world overrun with hatred and desperation. Roadside Attractions and Vertical unveiled today’s Lee trailer, previewing Kruas’s powerful film starring Kate Winslet as Lee Miller, a woman whose groundbreaking work in the field gave a voice to the voiceless.

Here’s the official synopsis for Lee:

Lee, the directorial feature from award-winning Cinematographer Ellen Kuras, portrays a pivotal decade in the life of American war correspondent and photographer Lee Miller (Kate Winslet). Miller’s singular talent and unbridled tenacity resulted in some of the 20th century’s most indelible images of war, including an iconic photo of Miller herself, posing defiantly in Hitler’s private bathtub.

Miller had a profound understanding and empathy for women and the voiceless victims of war. Her images display both the fragility and ferocity of the human experience. Above all, the film shows how Miller lived her life at full-throttle in pursuit of truth, for which she paid a huge personal price, forcing her to confront a traumatic and deeply buried secret from her childhood.

Ellen Kuras directs Lee from a script by Liz Hannah, Marion Hume, and John Collee. Kate Solomon, Kate Winslet, Troy Lum, Andrew Mason, Marie Savare, and Lauren Hantz produce. Kate Winslet, Josh O’Connor, Andrea Riseborough, Andy Samberg, Alexander Skarsgård, and Marion Cotillard lead the cast.

Kuras’s Lee trailer follows Lee Miller, a model turned journalist documenting the events of World War II, as a photographer for Vogue. As she documents the toll of war, Lee exposes the burning fire behind the eyes of soldiers with something worth fighting for while dodging bullets, bombs, and battlefields to record the truth. Kuras, who provides cinematography for Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, pulls out all the stops to turn heads towards her directorial debut, with early word celebrating the film as a “must-see” for cinephiles.

Lee premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in September and will debut in U.S. theaters on September 27, 2024. What do you think of Kuras’s Lee trailer? Let us know in the comments section below.