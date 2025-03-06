Suits LA: Rick Hoffman to make guest appearance on spinoff series

Suits LA is about to get Litt up. Deadline reports that Rick Hoffman will make a guest appearance in an upcoming episode of Suits LA, reprising the role of Louis Litt, who he played for all nine seasons of the original series.

Although he’s only slated to appear in one episode, sources close to the production told Deadline that he could return for more if Suits LA is renewed for a second season. Hoffman isn’t the only member of the original series putting in an appearance on the spinoff. Gabriel Macht is also set to appear in three episodes this season, reprising the role of Harvey Spector. However, the report states that Macht and Hoffman won’t be appearing in the same episodes.

Suits LA comes from original creator Aaron Korsh and stars Stephen Amell as Ted Black, “ a former federal prosecutor from New York who has reinvented himself representing the most powerful clients in Los Angeles. His firm is at a crisis point and to survive he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career. Ted is surrounded by a stellar group of characters who test their loyalties to both Ted and each other while they can’t help but mix their personal and professional lives. ” In addition to Amell, the spinoff stars Josh McDermitt, Lex Scott Davis, and Bryan Greenberg. The spinoff series debuted on February 23rd, but initial reviews aren’t certain whether it lives up to the original. Perhaps it will in time.

The original Suits series takes place in a fictional New York City corporate law firm and follows Mike (Patrick J. Adams), a college dropout who never attended law school but is able to talk his way into getting a job working for attorney Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht) thanks to his impressive photographic memory. The series also stars Rick Hoffman, Sarah Rafferty, Gina Torres, and Meghan Markle. The series spanned nine seasons and 134 episodes. We’ve already seen one Suits spinoff, with Pearson following Gina Torres’ character as she entered the dirty world of Chicago politics, but the series was cancelled after just one season.