Suits: LA gets official series order at NBC

Bring on those blue skies; NBC has given an official series order to Suits: LA, a spinoff of the USA Network series which unexpectedly became the hottest TV series of last summer, despite coming to an end over four years ago.

Suits: LA comes from original creator Aaron Korsh and stars Stephen Amell as Ted Black, “ a former federal prosecutor from New York who has reinvented himself representing the most powerful clients in Los Angeles. His firm is at a crisis point and to survive he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career. Ted is surrounded by a stellar group of characters who test their loyalties to both Ted and each other while they can’t help but mix their personal and professional lives. “

In addition to Amell, the new series also stars Josh McDermitt, Lex Scott Davis, and Bryan Greenberg. Victoria Mahoney directed the pilot and also serves as an executive producer alongside Aaron Korsh, David Bartis, Doug Liman, and Gene Klein. NBC hasn’t given Suits: LA a release date yet, but it will likely debut in the second half of the 2024-25 television season.

The original Suits series takes place in a fictional New York City corporate law firm and follows Mike (Patrick J. Adams), a college dropout who never attended law school but is able to talk his way into getting a job working for attorney Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht) thanks to his impressive photographic memory. The series also stars Rick Hoffman, Sarah Rafferty, Gina Torres, and Meghan Markle. The series spanned nine seasons and 134 episodes. We’ve already seen one Suits spinoff, with Pearson following Gina Torres’ character as she entered the dirty world of Chicago politics, but the series was cancelled after just one season