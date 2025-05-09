Court is no longer in session as Night Court, Suits LA, The Irrational, & more get cancelled by NBC

After sentencing several TV series to cancellation, NBC is bringing the gavel down on them. The Night Court reboot, starring Melissa Rauch, is the first series to get cancelled. The courtroom comedy lasted three seasons, with Lacretta and John Larroquette co-starring in the shenanigans. After a strong start, the show’s year-to-year numbers steadily declined. Nostalgia is a powerful tool in Hollywood, but with so much competition, it shows that springboards from fond memories eventually fade.

According to Deadline, there was an effort to bring the show back for a fourth and final season with a shorter episode count, but it didn’t happen. It’s still possible that Warner Bros. Television could shop the show somewhere else.

The series revolved around “ unapologetic optimist judge Abby Stone (Rauch), the daughter of the late Harry Stone, who follows in her father’s footsteps as she presides over the night shift of a Manhattan arraignment court and tries to bring order to its crew of oddballs and cynics, most notably former night court prosecutor Dan Fielding (Larroquette). ” Case dismissed, folks.

Related Night Court will continue to be in session as NBC renews the revival for season 3

Next up on the chopping block is Suits LA, which aired for just a single season. The spinoff series comes from Suits creator Aaron Korsh and stars Stephen Amell as Ted Black, “ a former federal prosecutor from New York who has reinvented himself representing the most powerful clients in Los Angeles. His firm is at a crisis point and to survive he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career. Ted is surrounded by a stellar group of characters who test their loyalties to both Ted and each other while they can’t help but mix their personal and professional lives. ” Not even appearances from a few OG cast members, such as Gabriel Macht and Rick Hoffman, could bump up the numbers.

The Irrational also got the axe after two seasons. The crime drama series stars Jesse L. Martin as Alex Mercer, a world-renowned professor of behavioural science, as he “ lends his unique expertise on an array of high-stakes cases involving governments, law enforcement and corporations. His insight and unconventional approach to understanding human behaviour lead him and the team on a series of intense, unexpected journeys to solve illogical puzzles and perplexing mysteries. “

NBC also cancelled Lopez vs. Lopez, the working-class family comedy starring real-life father-and-daughter duo George Lopez and Mayan Lopez. The show lasted three seasons. They also shelved Found after two seasons. The drama stars Shanola Hampton as Gabrielle “Gabi” Mosely, a public relations specialist and crisis manager, who works alongside her associates to find missing people the system has overlooked.