Night Court will continue to be in session as NBC renews the revival for season 3

Melissa Rauch’s revisit to the nocturnal courthouse has been renewed. Deadline reports that NBC has ordered another season of the Night Court revival that aims to recapture the charm of the 1984 classic sitcom that starred Harry Anderson as Judge Stone. Rauch executive produces in addition to starring on the show and she portrays Judge Stone’s daughter, Abby.

According to Deadline, there was a delay in the greenlight, which was caused by NBC and the producing studio Warner Bros. TV having renegotiate on the size of the order for the third season. A deal was finally reached and will ultimately consist of 18 episodes. The contract for the show has stipulated that the series would feature a usual 22-episode run for each season. However, the network requested 18 episodes. The show premiered as a mid-season launch and, for that reason, it would sport a halved number of episodes to a normal run of a show. The first season would consist of 16 episodes while the second season would be affected by the strikes and only be able to reach 13 episodes.