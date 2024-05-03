Night Court will continue to be in session as NBC renews the revival for season 3

The reboot of the classic 1984 sitcom that sees Melissa Raunch presiding over perpetrators will now be returning with 18 episodes for its third season.

Melissa Rauch’s revisit to the nocturnal courthouse has been renewed. Deadline reports that NBC has ordered another season of the Night Court revival that aims to recapture the charm of the 1984 classic sitcom that starred Harry Anderson as Judge Stone. Rauch executive produces in addition to starring on the show and she portrays Judge Stone’s daughter, Abby.

According to Deadline, there was a delay in the greenlight, which was caused by NBC and the producing studio Warner Bros. TV having renegotiate on the size of the order for the third season. A deal was finally reached and will ultimately consist of 18 episodes. The contract for the show has stipulated that the series would feature a usual 22-episode run for each season. However, the network requested 18 episodes. The show premiered as a mid-season launch and, for that reason, it would sport a halved number of episodes to a normal run of a show. The first season would consist of 16 episodes while the second season would be affected by the strikes and only be able to reach 13 episodes.

The new Night Court series revolves around “unapologetic optimist judge Abby Stone (Melissa Rauch), the daughter of the late Harry Stone, who follows in her father’s footsteps as she presides over the night shift of a Manhattan arraignment court and tries to bring order to its crew of oddballs and cynics, most notably former night court prosecutor Dan Fielding (John Larroquette).” The launch of the series gave NBC their best comedy premiere since Will & Grace in 2017, so it would be foreseen that a second season would get ordered. The revival is finding a way to bring back fan favorites, and season 2 would even feature the return of Brent Spiner and Annie O’Donnell as Bob and June Wheeler, the perpetually down-on-their-luck couple who always have a wild story about their misfortunes.

