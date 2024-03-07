Night Court: Brent Spiner & Annie O’Donnell return as the Wheelers in new images

The Night Court revival has seen the return of several characters from the original series, but I think fans are going to be most excited by the appearance of Brent Spiner and Annie O’Donnell as Bob and June Wheeler, the perpetually down-on-their-luck couple who always have a wild story about their misfortunes.

Brent Spiner and Annie O’Donnell will appear in next week’s episode, “Wheelers of Fortune,” you can check out some photos of their Night Court return below.

Kate Micucci joins the pair as their daughter Carol Ann. “ Huge surprises are in store for Dan when he’s tasked with representing Bob and June Wheeler, the notoriously unfortunate couple from the original iteration who resurface – this time with daughter Carol Ann in tow, ” reads the episode’s synopsis. “ While 30 years may have elapsed, their bad luck undoubtedly continues to plague them. “

The new Night Court series revolves around “ unapologetic optimist judge Abby Stone (Melissa Rauch), the daughter of the late Harry Stone, who follows in her father’s footsteps as she presides over the night shift of a Manhattan arraignment court and tries to bring order to its crew of oddballs and cynics, most notably former night court prosecutor Dan Fielding (John Larroquette). ” The launch of the series gave NBC their best comedy premiere since Will & Grace in 2017, so it was no surprise when they renewed the series for a second season.

“ It’s such a dream getting to be on set with Brent and Annie, seeing them walk into the courtroom and stand in front of the judge’s bench that I’m sitting at, ” Rauch told UPI in an interview. “ It feels like I stepped into a time machine. “