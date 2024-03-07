Night Court: Brent Spiner & Annie O’Donnell return as the Wheelers in new images

The Night Court revival has seen the return of several characters from the original series, but I think fans are going to be most excited by the appearance of Brent Spiner and Annie O’Donnell as Bob and June Wheeler, the perpetually down-on-their-luck couple who always have a wild story about their misfortunes.
Brent Spiner and Annie O’Donnell will appear in next week’s episode, “Wheelers of Fortune,” you can check out some photos of their Night Court return below.
Kate Micucci joins the pair as their daughter Carol Ann. “Huge surprises are in store for Dan when he’s tasked with representing Bob and June Wheeler, the notoriously unfortunate couple from the original iteration who resurface – this time with daughter Carol Ann in tow,” reads the episode’s synopsis. “While 30 years may have elapsed, their bad luck undoubtedly continues to plague them.“
The new Night Court series revolves around “unapologetic optimist judge Abby Stone (Melissa Rauch), the daughter of the late Harry Stone, who follows in her father’s footsteps as she presides over the night shift of a Manhattan arraignment court and tries to bring order to its crew of oddballs and cynics, most notably former night court prosecutor Dan Fielding (John Larroquette).” The launch of the series gave NBC their best comedy premiere since Will & Grace in 2017, so it was no surprise when they renewed the series for a second season.
“It’s such a dream getting to be on set with Brent and Annie, seeing them walk into the courtroom and stand in front of the judge’s bench that I’m sitting at,” Rauch told UPI in an interview. “It feels like I stepped into a time machine.“
Our own Alex Maidy reviewed the series and was pleasantly surprised. “Night Court is a broad, multi-camera sitcom that mugs for the camera, makes silly jokes, and manages to feel like an homage to all the funny shows we watched in the 1980s and 1990s,” Maidy wrote. “Unlike some recent reboots like Murphy Brown and Will & Grace, Night Court works because it blends the classic elements of the series that inspired it by bringing back legacy characters but also adding in a new main cast who echo the original series without being carbon copies. Fans of Night Court should enjoy this new series quite a bit, but I hesitate to think many new viewers will be as enamored by the old-school style and jokes of this throwback.” You can check out the rest of Maidy’s review right here.
Follow the JOBLO MOVIE NETWORK
Follow us on YOUTUBE
Follow ARROW IN THE HEAD
Follow AITH on YOUTUBE