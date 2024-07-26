She-Hulk: Attorney at Law producer on the approach to a potential season 2

The Marvel Cinematic Universe TV series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law debuted on the Disney+ streaming service in August of 2022, wrapping up its nine episode run that October. The door was left wide open for further She-Hulk adventures, but earlier this year, star Tatiana Maslany said she didn’t think there would be a second season because they “blew their budget.” But Maslany is an expert at the secrecy game, having spread misinformation about the show before it aired and even flat-out denying that she had been cast when news of her involvement first leaked online, so we can’t take her word on these things. Looking to find out whether or not there will be a She-Hulk: Attorney at Law season 2, ComicBook.com turned to the show’s executive producer Wendy Jacobson. She couldn’t say for sure, but she did share ideas on how they could approach the material if new episodes were to go into production.

When asked if there will be a second season, Jacobson said, “ I don’t know the answer to that question. I mean, if we’re doing more She-Hulk… What I love about She-Hulk is just kind of being in this character’s everyday life. It’s a woman in her thirties, trying to navigate her life and her career and her friendships, and oh, she just happens to also be able to turn into a Hulk. So, I think I would love to explore more of that. There’s also a run in the comics where she goes into space and she’s adjudicating cases for the Living Tribunal. So, I either want to be super, super grounded in L.A. or I want to take her out into the multiverse, or into the universe. “

In Marvel Studios’ She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Maslany took on the role of Jennifer Walters. An attorney specializing in superhuman-oriented legal cases, she must navigate the complicated life of a single, 30-something who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk.

Maslany was joined in the cast by Jameela Jamil, Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Mark Linn-Baker, Tess Malis Kincaid, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Jon Bass, Rhys Coiro, Griffin Matthews, Patti Harrison, Steve Coulter, Brandon Stanley, Drew Matthews, and Patty Guggenheim, with appearances by Mark Ruffalo, Tim Roth, Benedict Wong, Charlie Cox, and Megan Thee Stallion.

