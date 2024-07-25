Deadpool & Wolverine interviews with producers Kevin Feige and Wendy Jacobson

The film rights to the Marvel Comics characters Deadpool and Wolverine used to be set up at 20th Century Fox – but now that Marvel owner Disney has also purchased 20th Century Fox (now known as 20th Century Studios), those characters are set to make their triumphant Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in this weekend’s release of Deadpool & Wolverine (you can read our review of the film HERE). To mark the occasion JoBlo’s own Eric Walkuski was able to sit down for interviews with producer Kevin Feige, who is the President of Marvel Studios, and executive producer Wendy Jacobson – and you can watch those interviews in the video embedded above!

Ryan Reynolds is back in the role of Deadpool / Wade in Deadpool & Wolverine, which is being directed by Reynolds’ Free Guy and The Adam Project collaborator Shawn Levy from a screenplay by franchise writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick. Reynolds is joined in the cast by Hugh Jackman, who worked with Levy on Real Steel and came out of Wolverine retirement to play the character again six years after Logan. Brianna Hildebrand is back as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, with Morena Baccarin as Vanessa, Rob Delaney as Peter, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, and Karan Soni as Dopinder. Jennifer Garner is expected to appear as Elektra Natchios, a character she played twenty years ago in Daredevil (and its spin-off Elektra). Emma Corrin plays the villainous Cassandra Nova. Other cast members have been revealed, but those are spoilers. Plus there’s Dogpool!

The film has the following official synopsis: Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date – Deadpool & Wolverine. A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier… reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to – Fuck. Synopses are so fucking stupid.

There’s also this one: Wolverine is recovering from his injuries when he crosses paths with the loudmouth, Deadpool. They team up to defeat a common enemy.

Will you be catching Deadpool & Wolverine on the big screen this weekend? Check out our interviews with the producers, then let us know by leaving a comment below.