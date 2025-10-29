Movie News

Deadpool & Wolverine writer Zeb Wells to write Buck Rogers film at Legendary

By
Posted 6 hours ago

After helping Marvel Studios bank over $1.3 billion with the money-printing threequel Deadpool & Wolverine, screenwriter Zeb Wells is taking to the stars for Legendary‘s adaptation of Buck Rogers!

According to The Wrap‘s exclusive report, the project is based on the “Armageddon 2419 A.D.” novella by Philip Francis Nowlan that introduced the Buck Rogers character in 1928. The story centers on a coal mine inspector who awakens from suspended animation after 500 years to find himself in the middle of a planetary war.

Meanwhile, Deadline reports that there are significant plans for Buck Rogers, with the studio reportedly eyeing a transmedia franchise that would include a feature film, a live-action series, and an anime series. For the moment, there are no concrete plans to bring the character to television screens.

Introduced as a World War I veteran who ends up in suspended animation for roughly five centuries after a Pennsylvania coalmine collapse and inhaling radioactive gas. Buck Rogers awakens in the 25th Century to find himself at war with foreign invaders.

After his debut in Amazing Stories, Buck Rogers took his adventures to newspapers with Buck Rogers in the 25th Century A.D. Serials for radio and film followed the strip, which led to the hero getting a serial in 1939 from Universal, starring Buster Crabbe, followed by NBC’s Buck Rogers in the 25th Century. The buck didn’t stop there! Hey-o! The intergalactic man also appeared in a series of comic books, novels, and merchandising tie-ins.

Legendary is riding high after releasing A Minecraft Movie to the tune of $957 million worldwide against a $150 million budget. Not to say that Buck Rogers holds the same appeal, but if the studio can capture even a fraction of the Minecraft magic with its Buck Rogers adaptation, the sci-fi franchise could make literal billions.

Personally, I’m eager to see the marketing for this project. I bet it’ll read something like: FROM THE STUDIO THAT BROUGHT YOU A MINECRAFT MOVIE, AND FROM THE WRITER OF DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE, COMES AN INTERGALACTIC ADVENTURE LIKE NEVER BEFORE. BUCK ROGERS IS BACK, BABY! I doubt they’ll say “Baby,” but it felt right in the moment.

What do you think about Legendary bringing Buck Rogers back into the spotlight? Let us know in the comments section below.

Source: The Wrap, Deadline
Tags: , , ,

About the Author

Steve Seigh
News Editor / Columnist
9,726 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: Death to Smoochy, The Big Lebowski, Fear and Loathing in Las read more Vegas, The Crow, KPop Demon Hunters, The Sword in the Stone, Spirited Away, The Fisher King, The Shining, Planes, Trains, and Automobiles, The Burbs, The Babadook, Summer Wars, The Princess Bride, Mad Max: Fury Road, The Game, In the Mouth of Madness, Who Framed Roger Rabbit, Monsters Inc., Amelie, The Crow, Fight Club, O Brother, Where Art Thou?

Likes: Getting lost in waves of sound while cocooned in a pair read more of serious headphones, comic book characters, film, and television, a delicious tumbler of whiskey, scientifically-inclined Canadians, wearing pajamas in public, pancakes, bacon, and long walks on the beach

Latest Buck Rogers News

See More

Latest Movie News

Load more articles

Top 10 Movies

  1. The Odyssey
  2. Avatar: Fire & Ash
  3. Predator: Badlands
  4. Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery
  5. Greenland: Migration
  6. Send Help
  7. The Running Man (2025)
  8. Mortal Kombat 2
  9. The RIP
  10. Project Hail Mary

Breaking News

Marvel will be publishing a comic book that serves as a prequel to director Dan Trachtenberg's Predator: Badlands

JoBlo Originals

Why Make Predator: Badlands PG-13?

Posted 1 week ago
If the Predator series suddenly pivots to PG-13, then it becomes just another Marvel-style series for Disney to exploit. But, is it already too late?
The 1986 classic Highlander is getting a reboot from director Chad Stahelski - but does it need one? Can the new movie live up to the OG?

JoBlo Originals

Does Highlander Need a Reboot?

Posted 3 weeks ago
The 1986 classic Highlander is getting a reboot from director Chad Stahelski - but does it need one? Can the new movie live up to the OG?