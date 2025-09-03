Channing Tatum reveals he’ll be toning down the Cajun voice for Avengers: Doomsday

Channing Tatum successfully brought back his unsuccessful attempt at playing Gambit from the X-Men. For years, when Fox owned the property, Tatum had been trying to get a Gambit solo film off the ground, but to no avail. Then, the wild, crossover world of Deadpool & Wolverine would finally give the 21 Jump Street star the chance to don the trench coat and throw the playing cards. Tatum would stay faithful to the character by speaking in his full-on Cajun accent — to where he sounded just like the character on the original X-Men animated series from the 90s and the revival.

Variety spent time with Tatum to profile him for his upcoming movie, Roofman. Tatum revealed that a big factor in his signing on for Avengers: Doomsday was that his daughter would be OK with his absence since the movie shoots in London and the Magic Mike star had reservations about being away that long. He also reveals that he will be toning down the Gambit voice this time around. He explains that after Deadpool & Wolverine, the execs “really had to wrap their mind around the accent and how people are going to understand him.” So, his solution was simple,





I’m not gonna go full Cajun. [Anthony and Joe Russo] want things to be funny, but they don’t want to go full Deadpool. They want to keep the drama and keep it tight. When Gambit gets serious — when he drops the Mardi Gras mask — things do matter.”

