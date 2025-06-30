Channing Tatum wants to be a Toys “R” Us kid in the new poster for his upcoming crime drama Roofman

Everyone dreams about living in a Toys “R” Us. You could sleep on a pile of stuffed animals, eat your three square meals in the candy aisle, stage epic action figure battles, and build Lego sets until the tips of your fingers crack from pushing plastic bricks together. However, what if you were living in a Toys “R” Us because you were hiding from the cops? That doesn’t sound like nearly as much fun. Or does it? In the new poster for Roofman, Channing Tatum lets his inner child out to play while avoiding the fuzz.

Here’s the official synopsis for Roofman, courtesy of Paramount Pictures:

Based on an unbelievable true story, Roofman follows Jeffrey Manchester (Channing Tatum), a former Army Ranger and struggling father who turns to robbing McDonald’s restaurants by cutting holes in their roofs, earning him the nickname: Roofman. After escaping prison, he secretly lives inside a Toys “R” Us for six months, surviving undetected while planning his next move. But when he falls for Leigh (Kirsten Dunst), a divorced mom drawn to his undeniable charm, his double life begins to unravel, setting off a compelling and suspenseful game of cat and mouse as his past closes in.

Derek Cianfrance directs Roofman from a screenplay he wrote with Kirt Gunn. The producers on board include Jamie Patricof, Lynette Howell Taylor, Alex Orlovsky, Duncan Montgomery, and Dylan Sellers. The executive producers include Derek Cianfrance, Channing Tatum, Jonathan Montepare, Charles M. Barsamian, Chris Parker, Tyler Zacharia, Matthew von Waaden, D. Mark von Waaden, Jack Selby, Rick Covert, and Sam Romano.

The new Roofman poster features Channing Tatum wearing bright yellow shades, a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles t-shirt featuring Donatello on a skateboard, disturbingly tight white shorts, and a red innertube, while a giant-sized teddy bear rides atop his shoulders. If the movie features a Toys “R” Us Playlab, I’d think Tatum was about to dive into the ball pit! Watch out, dude! That’s where all the urine is!

Roofman stars Channing Tatum, Kirsten Dunst, Lakeith Stanfield, Juno Temple, and Peter Dinklage. The comedic crime film that could make you feel like a kid again comes to theaters on October 10, 2025.