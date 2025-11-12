Movie News

Roofman sneaks into a 4K Blu-ray early next year

Posted 4 hours ago

Blu-ray.com has just dropped some new details on the home video release of the Channing Tatum film, Roofman. Also in the movie is Kirsten Dunst, Peter Dinklage, Juno Temple and Ben Mendelsohn. Paramount Home Media Distribution has announced that you’ll be able to pick up a 4K Blu-ray copy of the film next year on January 20.

The description reads,
“Based on an unbelievable true story, Roofman follows Jeffrey Manchester (Channing Tatum), an Army veteran and struggling father who turns to robbing McDonald’s restaurants by cutting holes in their roofs, earning him the nickname: Roofman. After escaping prison, he secretly lives inside a Toys “R” Us for six months, surviving undetected while planning his next move. But when he falls for Leigh (Kirsten Dunst), a divorced mom drawn to his undeniable charm, his double life begins to unravel, setting off a compelling and suspenseful game of cat and mouse as his past closes in.”

Derek Cianfrance co-wrote the screenplay with Kirt Gunn. Ben Mendelsohn, LaKeith Stanfield, Juno Temple, Melonie Diaz, Uzo Aduba, Lily Collias, and Jimmy O. Yang also star.

Special extras have yet to be revealed, but you can check out some of the technical specs below:

  • Video
    Codec: HEVC / H.265
    Resolution: Native 4K (2160p)
    HDR: Dolby Vision, HDR10
    Original aspect ratio: 2.39:1
  • Audio
    TBA
  • Subtitles
    English SDH, Spanish
  • Discs
    4K Ultra HD
    Blu-ray Disc
    Two-disc set (2 BD)
  • Digital
    Digital copy included
  • Playback
    4K Blu-ray: Region free
    2K Blu-ray: Region A (B, C untested)

Our editor-in-chief, Chris Bumbray, saw Roofman at the Toronto International Film Festival and loved it! In his 9/10 review, Chris said Roofman is the kind of studio filmmaking we need more of. “It tells a relatable, moving story in a fun way—and is a movie I believe many of our readers will treasure once it comes out. It’s certainly one of the best movies I’ve seen this year, and maybe the only studio movie this year besides F1, Sinners, Caught Stealing, and Weapons that really made me feel the way I used to whenever I saw a movie I loved. They gave me a true cinematic experience, and I think Tatum and Dunst deserve some Oscar love this year.”

Source: Blu-ray.com
