A new Roofman featurette gets up close and personal with real people from the outrageous crime spree

Have you ever witnessed a crime? What about an ongoing caper? Filmmaker Derek Cianfrance knows a few, and he’s gathering them for the latest Roofman featurette. In the newest promo for the crime comedy starring Channing Tatum, Kirsten Dunst, LaKeith Stanfield, and Peter Dinklage, Cianfrance takes us behind the scenes to meet the people who were privy to Jeffrey Manchester’s shenanigans.

Here’s the official synopsis for Roofman, courtesy of Paramount Pictures:

“Based on an unbelievable true story, Roofman follows Jeffrey Manchester (Channing Tatum), an Army veteran and struggling father who turns to robbing McDonald’s restaurants by cutting holes in their roofs, earning him the nickname: Roofman. After escaping prison, he secretly lives inside a Toys “R” Us for six months, surviving undetected while planning his next move. But when he falls for Leigh (Kirsten Dunst), a divorced mom drawn to his undeniable charm, his double life begins to unravel, setting off a compelling and suspenseful game of cat and mouse as his past closes in.”

Derek Cianfrance co-wrote the screenplay with Kirt Gunn. Ben Mendelsohn, LaKeith Stanfield, Juno Temple, Melonie Diaz, Uzo Aduba, Lily Collias, and Jimmy O. Yang also star.

In the new Roofman featurette, Cianfrance explains that he believes in “emersion of the actors as if they were in the real world.” So, he cast many of the people from the real story to act in the film, including the real truck driver, the real girlfriend, the real pastor, the real arresting officer, and the real SWAT members.

Our editor-in-chief, Chris Bumbray, saw Roofman at the Toronto International Film Festival and loved it! In his 9/10 review, Chris said Roofman is the kind of studio filmmaking we need more of. “It tells a relatable, moving story in a fun way—and is a movie I believe many of our readers will treasure once it comes out. It’s certainly one of the best movies I’ve seen this year, and maybe the only studio movie this year besides F1, Sinners, Caught Stealing , and Weapons that really made me feel the way I used to whenever I saw a movie I loved. They gave me a true cinematic experience, and I think Tatum and Dunst deserve some Oscar love this year.”

Are you looking forward to Roofman? Let us know in the comments section below.