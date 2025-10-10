Interviews

Roofman: Interviews with Channing Tatum, Kirsten Dunst and Lakeith Stanfield

By
Posted 4 hours ago

When I posted my TIFF (Toronto International Film Festival) wrap-up a few weeks ago, one of the movies I had listed among my faves of the fest was Derek Cianfrance’s Roofman. This director is known for emotionally devastating fare like Blue Valentine and The Place Beyond the Pines, but Roofman is something different. It tells the true story of Jeffrey Manchester (Channing Tatum), a rather polite thief who, after breaking out of jail, hides out in a Toys r’ Us store, with him eventually developing a crush on one of the employees (played by Kirsten Dunst). It’s part true crime/ part rom-com, and it has a lot of heart. Unlike Cianfrance’s other movies, it also leaves you feeling somewhat optimistic by the time the credits roll, and it gives Tatum perhaps his best leading role to date.

Following my TIFF review, I was lucky enough to sit and chat with Tatum and Dunst, who told me all about their on-screen chemistry and how, for Dunst, a guy like Cianfrance fit perfectly into the collection of strong directors she’s known for working with. Tatum, who also produced the film, is especially passionate about the film, with him saying the fact that Manchester was a father trying to do well by his estranged daughter really spoke to him as a parent.

Finally, I was joined separately by Lakeith Stanfield, who spoke to me about his chemistry with Tatum, as he plays Manchester’s old war buddy who helps him out with forged documents. He also talks about how at ease he felt on the set, and his appreciation of Cianfrance as a director.

Check out our interviews—embedded above—and let us know in the comments if you’re going to give Roofman a try in theatres. It’s a real gem, and I highly recommend it. 

Tags:

About the Author

Chris Bumbray
Editor-in-Chief - JoBlo
5,456 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: Goodfellas, A Clockwork Orange, Boogie Nights, Goldfinger, Casablanca, Scarface (83 version), read more Heat, The Guns of Navarone, The Dirty Dozen, Pulp Fiction, Taxi Driver, Blade Runner, any film noir

Likes: Movies, LP's, James Bond, true hollywood memoirs, The Bret Easton read more Ellis Podcast, every sixties british pop band, every 80s new wave band - in fact just generally all eighties songs, even the really shit ones, and of course, Tom Friggin' Cruise!

Latest Roofman News

See More

Latest Movie News

tron arestron ares

Movie News

What did you think of Tron: Ares?

Posted 4 hours ago
The Grid makes it to the big screen again with Tron: Ares, but this time, the programs reach the real world. How did the film perform for you?
Load more articles

Top 10 Movies

  1. The Odyssey
  2. Tron: Ares
  3. Predator: Badlands
  4. Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery
  5. Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere
  6. Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein
  7. The Black Phone 2
  8. The Running Man (2025)
  9. Avatar: Fire & Ash
  10. Mortal Kombat 2

Breaking News