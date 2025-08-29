Kockroach: Channing Tatum, Oscar Isaac & Zazie Beetz to star in underworld crime drama

Channing Tatum will star alongside Oscar Isaac and Zazie Beetz in Kockroach, a crime drama about a “ mysterious stranger who transforms himself into a larger-than-life crime boss. “

Principal photography is set to begin in Australia early next year under the direction of Matt Ross (Captain Fantastic). Jonathan Ames (Bored to Death) is writing the script based on the novel by William Lashner. The project is set to be introduced to buyers at the Toronto International Film Festival next week.

Tatum will next be seen starring in Derek Cianfrance’s Roofman, which is set to debut at TIFF. The official synopsis reads, “ Based on an unbelievable true story, Roofman follows Jeffrey Manchester (Channing Tatum), a former Army Ranger and struggling father who turns to robbing McDonald’s restaurants by cutting holes in their roofs, earning him the nickname: Roofman. After escaping prison, he secretly lives inside a Toys “R” Us for six months, surviving undetected while planning his next move. But when he falls for Leigh (Kirsten Dunst), a divorced mom drawn to his undeniable charm, his double life begins to unravel, setting off a compelling and suspenseful game of cat and mouse as his past closes in. ” After its premiere in Toronto, the film will hit theaters on October 10. The actor is also set to appear in Avengers: Doomsday.

As for Isaac, he next stars in Guillermo del Toro’s highly anticipated Frankenstein. This has long been a passion project of del Toro’s, so it’s amazing that it’s finally come together, and with an all-star cast to boot. In addition to Isaac, the film stars Mia Goth (Pearl), Jacob Elordi (Saltburn), Christoph Waltz (Inglourious Basterds), Charles Dance (Game of Thrones), and Ralph Ineson (The Witch). The film will have its world premiere at the Venice International Film Festival, followed by a limited theatrical release on October 17 and a global release by Netflix on November 7. I can’t wait.