That Leaked X-Men Image from Avengers Doomsday is too perfect so it might be AI

A leaked image, purportedly from the set of Marvel‘s Avengers: Doomsday, is circulating. The surprisingly uniform photo features several X-Men cast members in full costume mugging for the camera, and it’s all a little too perfect to be real. At least that’s what we think. Realistically, the image utilizes AI to achieve its pristine presentation; otherwise, this is the type of photo that would typically appear in an official capacity, such as in an issue of Entertainment Weekly or Variety.

The image in question (from left to right) features James Marsden as Cyclops, Rebecca Romijn as Mystique, Channing Tatum as Gambit, Teyonah Paris as Monica Rambeau, Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler, Patrick Stewart as Professor Charles Xavier, and Ian McKellen as Magneto. Everyone is decked out in their X-Men finery, though, as many people are pointing out, the image is a little too perfect to be real. Plus, to my knowledge, Monica Rambeau is not a member of the X-Men, nor is Paris confirmed to be part of the Doomsday cast.

An interesting aspect of today’s story is that, not too long ago, this image would have been accepted as gospel to many. However, AI has taken over the internet in such alarming and obnoxious ways that fewer people are willing to believe what they see online. In all likelihood, this Doomsday image is simply stirring the pot, and we can write it off as a taste of things to come.

The cast of Avengers: Doomsday includes Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, Letitia Wright as Shuri, Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson, Paul Rudd as Scott Lang, Wyatt Russell as John Walker, Tenoch Huerta Mejía as Namor, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm, Simi Liu as Shang-Chi, Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Kelsey Grammer as Hank McCoy, Lewis Pullman as Bob, Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Winston Duke as M’Baku, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Patrick Stewart as Charles Xavier, Ian McKellen as Erik Lehnsherr, Alan Cumming as Kurt Wagner, Rebecca Romijn as Raven Darkhölme, James Marsden as Scott Summers, Channing Tatum as Remy LeBeau, Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, and Robert Downey Jr. as Victor von Doom. The film is set to hit theaters on December 18, 2026.