Movie News

That Leaked X-Men Image from Avengers Doomsday is too perfect so it might be AI

By
Posted 17 hours ago
Alan Cumming, Avengers: DoomsdayAlan Cumming, Avengers: Doomsday

A leaked image, purportedly from the set of Marvel‘s Avengers: Doomsday, is circulating. The surprisingly uniform photo features several X-Men cast members in full costume mugging for the camera, and it’s all a little too perfect to be real. At least that’s what we think. Realistically, the image utilizes AI to achieve its pristine presentation; otherwise, this is the type of photo that would typically appear in an official capacity, such as in an issue of Entertainment Weekly or Variety.

The image in question (from left to right) features James Marsden as Cyclops, Rebecca Romijn as Mystique, Channing Tatum as Gambit, Teyonah Paris as Monica Rambeau, Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler, Patrick Stewart as Professor Charles Xavier, and Ian McKellen as Magneto. Everyone is decked out in their X-Men finery, though, as many people are pointing out, the image is a little too perfect to be real. Plus, to my knowledge, Monica Rambeau is not a member of the X-Men, nor is Paris confirmed to be part of the Doomsday cast.

X-Men, Avengers: Doomsday, Marvel

An interesting aspect of today’s story is that, not too long ago, this image would have been accepted as gospel to many. However, AI has taken over the internet in such alarming and obnoxious ways that fewer people are willing to believe what they see online. In all likelihood, this Doomsday image is simply stirring the pot, and we can write it off as a taste of things to come.

The cast of Avengers: Doomsday includes Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, Letitia Wright as Shuri, Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson, Paul Rudd as Scott Lang, Wyatt Russell as John Walker, Tenoch Huerta Mejía as Namor, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm, Simi Liu as Shang-Chi, Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Kelsey Grammer as Hank McCoy, Lewis Pullman as Bob, Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Winston Duke as M’Baku, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Patrick Stewart as Charles Xavier, Ian McKellen as Erik Lehnsherr, Alan Cumming as Kurt Wagner, Rebecca Romijn as Raven Darkhölme, James Marsden as Scott Summers, Channing Tatum as Remy LeBeau, Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, and Robert Downey Jr. as Victor von Doom. The film is set to hit theaters on December 18, 2026.

Source: Twitter
Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

About the Author

Steve Seigh
News Editor / Columnist
9,807 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: Death to Smoochy, The Big Lebowski, Fear and Loathing in Las read more Vegas, The Crow, KPop Demon Hunters, The Sword in the Stone, Spirited Away, The Fisher King, The Shining, Planes, Trains, and Automobiles, The Burbs, The Babadook, Summer Wars, The Princess Bride, Mad Max: Fury Road, The Game, In the Mouth of Madness, Who Framed Roger Rabbit, Monsters Inc., Amelie, The Crow, Fight Club, O Brother, Where Art Thou?

Likes: Getting lost in waves of sound while cocooned in a pair read more of serious headphones, comic book characters, film, and television, a delicious tumbler of whiskey, scientifically-inclined Canadians, wearing pajamas in public, pancakes, bacon, and long walks on the beach

Latest Avengers: Doomsday News

See More

Latest Movie News

JoBlo Originals

Awesome Art’s Tribute to The Wizard of Oz and Wicked

Posted 16 hours ago
Some cliche somewhere said that ‘a picture is worth a thousand words.’ This has proven to be the case for me and especially when it comes to fan art. I have always sought out great fan art and have wanted...
Load more articles

Top 10 Movies

  1. The Odyssey
  2. Avatar: Fire & Ash
  3. Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery
  4. Greenland: Migration
  5. Send Help
  6. Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
  7. Mortal Kombat 2
  8. Zootopia 2
  9. Project Hail Mary
  10. Marty Supreme

Breaking News

JoBlo Originals

Why Has VHS Made a Comeback?

Posted 2 weeks ago
Classic media such as vinyl and VHS tapes are making a huge comeback. What's behind this resurgence?