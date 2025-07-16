TIFF announces 11 Gala premieres, including the new Knives Out, Roofman, and more!

The 50th Annual Toronto International Film Festival kicks off this fall and there are some big changes coming this year. An official press release has announced 11 galas and special presentations for global artists that the committee wishes to spotlight this year. The scheduling of these events are a reflection of “TIFF’s commitment to champion new perspectives and cinematic excellence to its diverse international public audience.”
Anita Lee, the Chief Programming Officer of TIFF, said in a statement, “Since its inception, TIFF has championed global cinema that opens our eyes and brings us together. We are delighted to share 11 more titles from our Gala and Special Presentations programmes that showcase the remarkable originality and excellence of today’s most exciting and acclaimed directors. These films reflect a sweeping range of voices and styles that embodies the spirit of TIFF and our commitment to a public audience.”
The films featured at the galas and presentations will include Nicholas Hytner’s The Choral, Agnieszka Holland’s Franz, Chloé Zhao’s Hamnet, Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound, Paul Greengrass’ The Lost Bus, Rebecca Zlotowski’s A Private Life, HIKARI’s Rental Family, Derek Cianfrance’s Roofman, Peter Ho-Sun Chan’s She Has No Name, Clement Virgo’s Steal Away, and Rian Johnson’s Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery.
The premiere of Wake Up Dead Man was widely anticipated. The first two Knives Out movies both made their world premieres at TIFF, so it’s only natural they’d finish out the trilogy at TIFF in its 50th edition. The premieres of Roofman, which stars Channing Tatum in a buzzy role, Rental Family, which is earning Oscar buzz for Brendan Fraser, and The Lost Bus with Matthew McConaughey are all MAJOR titles, so having them premiere there is a coup.
The new announcements are listed below in alphabetical order:
Galas (in alphabetical order):
The Choral | Nicholas Hytner | UK
World Premiere | Gala Presentation
Homebound | Neeraj Ghaywan | India
North American Premiere | Gala Presentation
Hamnet | Chloé Zhao | UK
Canadian Premiere | Gala Presentation
A Private Life | Rebecca Zlotowski | France
North American Premiere | Gala Presentation
Roofman | Derek Cianfrance | USA
World Premiere | Gala Presentation
She Has No Name | Peter Ho-Sun Chan | China
North American Premiere | Gala Presentation
Special Presentations (in alphabetical order):
Franz | Agnieszka Holland | Czech Republic/Germany/Poland
World Premiere | Special Presentation
The Lost Bus | Paul Greengrass | USA
World Premiere | Special Presentation
Rental Family | HIKARI | USA/Japan
World Premiere | Special Presentation
Steal Away | Clement Virgo | Canada/Belgium
World Premiere | Special Presentation
Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery | Rian Johnson | USA
World Premiere | Special Presentation
Stay Tuned for more announcements from the film festival as scheduled below:
TIFF Takeover 1: July 21–24
- Mon., Jul. 21: Galas & Special Presentations
- Tue., Jul. 22: Platform & Jury
- Wed., Jul. 23: Discovery
- Thu., Jul. 24: Midnight Madness
Takeover 2: August 5–8
- Fri., Aug. 8: Wavelengths & TIFF Classics
- Tue., Aug. 5: Centrepiece
- Wed., Aug. 6: TIFF Docs
- Thu., Aug. 7: Shortcuts & Primetime