TIFF announces 11 Gala premieres, including the new Knives Out, Roofman, and more!

The 50th Annual Toronto International Film Festival kicks off this fall and there are some big changes coming this year. An official press release has announced 11 galas and special presentations for global artists that the committee wishes to spotlight this year. The scheduling of these events are a reflection of “TIFF’s commitment to champion new perspectives and cinematic excellence to its diverse international public audience.”

Anita Lee, the Chief Programming Officer of TIFF, said in a statement, “Since its inception, TIFF has championed global cinema that opens our eyes and brings us together. We are delighted to share 11 more titles from our Gala and Special Presentations programmes that showcase the remarkable originality and excellence of today’s most exciting and acclaimed directors. These films reflect a sweeping range of voices and styles that embodies the spirit of TIFF and our commitment to a public audience.”

The films featured at the galas and presentations will include Nicholas Hytner’s The Choral, Agnieszka Holland’s Franz, Chloé Zhao’s Hamnet, Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound, Paul Greengrass’ The Lost Bus, Rebecca Zlotowski’s A Private Life, HIKARI’s Rental Family, Derek Cianfrance’s Roofman, Peter Ho-Sun Chan’s She Has No Name, Clement Virgo’s Steal Away, and Rian Johnson’s Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery.

The premiere of Wake Up Dead Man was widely anticipated. The first two Knives Out movies both made their world premieres at TIFF, so it’s only natural they’d finish out the trilogy at TIFF in its 50th edition. The premieres of Roofman, which stars Channing Tatum in a buzzy role, Rental Family, which is earning Oscar buzz for Brendan Fraser, and The Lost Bus with Matthew McConaughey are all MAJOR titles, so having them premiere there is a coup.

The new announcements are listed below in alphabetical order:

Galas (in alphabetical order):

The Choral | Nicholas Hytner | UK

World Premiere | Gala Presentation

Homebound | Neeraj Ghaywan | India

North American Premiere | Gala Presentation

Hamnet | Chloé Zhao | UK

Canadian Premiere | Gala Presentation

A Private Life | Rebecca Zlotowski | France

North American Premiere | Gala Presentation

Roofman | Derek Cianfrance | USA

World Premiere | Gala Presentation

She Has No Name | Peter Ho-Sun Chan | China

North American Premiere | Gala Presentation

Special Presentations (in alphabetical order):

Franz | Agnieszka Holland | Czech Republic/Germany/Poland

World Premiere | Special Presentation

The Lost Bus | Paul Greengrass | USA

World Premiere | Special Presentation

Rental Family | HIKARI | USA/Japan

World Premiere | Special Presentation

Steal Away | Clement Virgo | Canada/Belgium

World Premiere | Special Presentation

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery | Rian Johnson | USA

World Premiere | Special Presentation

Stay Tuned for more announcements from the film festival as scheduled below:

TIFF Takeover 1: July 21–24

Mon., Jul. 21: Galas & Special Presentations

Tue., Jul. 22: Platform & Jury

Wed., Jul. 23: Discovery

Thu., Jul. 24: Midnight Madness

Takeover 2: August 5–8