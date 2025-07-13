Rian Johnson wants to keep making more Knives Out films for as long as he can

It’s become a bit of a tradition where every three years around the holiday season, we’re gifted with another installment in the Knives Out series. First came the original in 2019, then Glass Onion in 2022; now, this December, we’ll get Wake Up Dead Man, certain to be another terrific mystery with Benoit Blanc on the case. So, will we be getting a fourth Knives Out in 2028? We hope so, and director Rian Johnson is open to continuing for as long as possible.

When asked by Rolling Stone about where the Knives Out series could head after Wake Up Dead Man and how he feels about its future, Johnson said, “I feel great! Because I have genuinely taken a swing each time that I didn’t think would work. Ultimately, that’s the thing you’re trying to avoid. The second you feel like you know how to do this, that leads nowhere good. So I feel fantastic. And with the movies, we can keep doing that. I don’t have something in my head right now. You kind of burn the ship into the sea each time and ask yourself, ‘How will I make anything ever again?’ But I would keep doing them as long as I can.”

As we got a glimpse of in the first teaser, Wake Up Dead Man – as with Glass Onion before it – has a tonal shift that will no doubt keep audiences on their toes. On this, Johnson added, “It’s incredibly different from Glass Onion. We put out a teaser trailer a month ago. It’s much more a Gothic, much more grounded tone. It’s more similar to the first one in that way. It kind of gets back to the real origins of the genre, which, predating [Agatha] Christie, go back to [Edgar Allen] Poe.”

The release model for the most recent Knives Out movies has been a sticking point with not only fans, but Johnson and star Daniel Craig as well. With Netflix snatching up the rights to the series following Knives Out, that more or less gives them carte blanche to do as they wish with how people see the movies. While Glass Onion at least had a limited theatrical window, things aren’t looking that way right now for Wake Up Dead Man, with no indication that it will be available anywhere other than Netflix.

Regardless of how that all plays out, Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery will be released on December 12th.