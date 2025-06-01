Rian Johnson’s Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery uncovers a stirring teaser trailer for Benoit Blanc’s next case

Netflix’s annual TUDUM presentation is afoot, and it’s time for the streamer to hold a magnifying glass up to Rian Johnson’s Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery! Shadows had surrounded the third installment of Johnson’s Knives Out series until today, when Netflix shared the film’s anticipated teaser trailer for the whodunit with an all-star cast.

Daniel Craig returns as detective Benoit Blanc in Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, with Thomas Haden Church (Spider-Man 3), Josh Brolin (No Country for Old Men), Josh O’Connor (The Crown), Cailee Spaeny (Priscilla), Andrew Scott (Ripley), Kerry Washington (Little Fires Everywhere), Daryl McCormack (Good Luck to You, Leo Grande), Mila Kunis (That 70s Show), Glenn Close (Fatal Attraction), and Jeremy Renner (Avengers: Endgame) – whose likeness was featured on a hot sauce in Glass Onion – making up the rest of the primary cast. Meanwhile, we’re not sure if Hugh Grant (Notting Hill) will be showing up as Phillip, Benoit’s domestic partner who had a cameo in the previous film.

During the TUDUM presentation for Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, the teaser unveiled the roles for each of the primary cast members:

Josh O’ Connor plays Rev. Jud Duplenticy, Glenn Close plays Martha Delacroix, and Josh Brolin plays Msgr. Jefferson Wicks, Mila Kunis plays Geraldine Scott, Jeremy Renner plays Dr. Nat Sharp, Kerry Washington plays Vera Draven, Andrew Scott plays Lee Ross, Cailee Spaeny plays Simone Vivane, Daryl McCormack plays Cy Draven, and Thomas Haden Church plays Samson Holt.

Previously, Johnson said Wake Up Dead Man would be “very, very different” from Glass Onion. He then doubled down on his statement by telling Variety, “The goal is to strike out in a completely new direction tonally and thematically.” He also posted the following on social media: “I love everything about whodunnits, but one of the things I love most is how malleable the genre is. There’s a whole tonal spectrum from John Dickson Carr to Agatha Christie, and getting to explore that range is one of the most exciting things about making Benoit Blanc movies.”

What do you think about the teaser trailer for Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery? Let us know in the comments section below.