Rian Johnson wants Netflix to give Wake Up Dead Man a proper theatrical release

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery will be released on Netflix later this year, but writer/director Rian Johnson hopes the streaming service will give the sequel a proper theatrical release. It’s not something Netflix does often, and co-CEO Ted Sarandos even recently referred to the traditional theatrical experience as an “ outmoded idea. ” While speaking with Business Insider, Johnson was asked if he agreed with Sarandos.

“ Obviously, I don’t, because I love movies, ” Johnson said. “ I love going to see movies, but also, I have a feeling talking to Ted, it would be a different thing than one quote taken and kind of tossed at me in this context. So, I don’t want to phrase this as I’m having a proxy discussion with Ted right here. “

However, Johnson added that “ theatrical is not going anywhere, ” and referred to the recent box office successes of A Minecraft Movie and Sinners. “ I think we’ve seen if you put a movie people want to see in the theaters, they are going to show up for it, and that experience of being in a full house and having that experience is so important, ” he said. “ It’s something that I love and I want more of in the world. “

Netflix did give Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery a limited, one-week theatrical release in roughly 600 theaters, but Johnson hopes that the streaming service will do more for Wake Up Dead Man. “ I want this in as many theaters for as long as possible, ” Johnson said. “ We’re going to push for everything we can get in terms of theatrical, because I want as many people as possible to see it in that form. “