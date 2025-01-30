Netflix unveils new pics for Wake Up Dead Man & You (along with teaser)

New images have arrived for the third Knives Out movie, Wake Up Dead Man, as well as the final season of You.

Wake up, dead man! Yes, You! Netflix has lots of goodies today, showing off just what they have lined up for pretty much every viewer they have. So let’s check out some more pictures and teasers that give an idea of how their 2025 is shaping up. One unveiling is a new image from Wake Up Dead Man, the third movie in the Knives Out series, which you can see below:

While we don’t have any complete details on the plot at this point, Rian Johnson previously teased that he would be taking Knives Out in a different direction of sorts, saying, “The goal is to strike out in a completely new direction tonally and thematically. I love everything about whodunnits, but one of the things I love most is how malleable the genre is. There’s a whole tonal spectrum from John Dickson Carr to Agatha Christie, and getting to explore that range is one of the most exciting things about making Benoit Blanc movies.”

While we may have wanted to see Wake Up Dead Man in theaters, that’s just not going to happen, as the movies have seemingly transitioned from full theatrical (Knives Out) to partial theatrical with emphasis on streaming (Glass Onion) to exclusively streaming (Wake Up Dead Man). The expectedly stacked cast includes Daniel Craig, Josh O’Connor, Glenn Close, Josh Brolin, Mila Kunis, Jeremy Renner, and so many more.

Up next is a teaser and new image for You, which is entering its final season on April 24th. While we previously got a look at the farewell, Netflix has provided one more look that shows they’re going all-in in seeing just where Joe Goldberg will end up.

As per Netflix, “In the epic fifth and final season, Joe Goldberg returns to New York to enjoy his happily ever after… until his perfect life is threatened by the ghosts of his past and his own dark desires.” Honestly, with just how successful You has been for Netflix, that’s everything that fans need to hear to ensure they’re bingeing the show this spring.

