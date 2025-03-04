Daredevil: Born Again star Charlie Cox admits She-Hulk appearance was polarizing: “A lot of people don’t like it”

The release of Daredevil: Born Again is nearly upon us, but the character has already appeared in several live-action Marvel Cinematic Universe projects, including Spider-Man: No Way Home, Echo, and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. While speaking with IGN, Charlie Cox acknowledged that his appearance in She-Hulk was divisive for some fans, who found it a little too comedic for their taste.

“ It’s funny how many opinions I’ve heard about this little moment in She-Hulk, ” Cox said. “ There’s the Walk of Shame, which was a last-minute idea where they set up a big green screen and just had me walk across it carrying my shoes. And a lot of people don’t like it, and a lot of people love it. “

Cox defended the character’s comedic tone in She-Hulk, explaining that you can’t really throw the dark and gloomy Daredevil into the world of Jennifer Walters without a few changes. “ If you take the Matt Murdock from our show and you put him in She-Hulk as-is, he’s probably overly serious and becomes the butt of all jokes, ” Cox said. “ So he’s got to adapt to the tone. And there’s precedent within the comics. There are many runs of the comics where there’s a lot of levity, there’s a lot of tongue-in-cheek, a lot of fun. “

Matt Murdock is back to his old self in Daredevil: Born Again, so Cox says his appearance in She-Hulk takes place before Born Again. “ I think it’s a case of whatever was going on with Matt in that period of time, ” Cox explained. “ He was able to leave that in JFK when he got on the plane… What happens in L.A. stays in L.A. “