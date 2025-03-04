Daredevil: Born Again star Charlie Cox admits She-Hulk appearance was polarizing: “A lot of people don’t like it”

The release of Daredevil: Born Again is nearly upon us, but the character has already appeared in several live-action Marvel Cinematic Universe projects, including Spider-Man: No Way Home, Echo, and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. While speaking with IGN, Charlie Cox acknowledged that his appearance in She-Hulk was divisive for some fans, who found it a little too comedic for their taste.
“It’s funny how many opinions I’ve heard about this little moment in She-Hulk,” Cox said. “There’s the Walk of Shame, which was a last-minute idea where they set up a big green screen and just had me walk across it carrying my shoes. And a lot of people don’t like it, and a lot of people love it.“
Cox defended the character’s comedic tone in She-Hulk, explaining that you can’t really throw the dark and gloomy Daredevil into the world of Jennifer Walters without a few changes. “If you take the Matt Murdock from our show and you put him in She-Hulk as-is, he’s probably overly serious and becomes the butt of all jokes,” Cox said. “So he’s got to adapt to the tone. And there’s precedent within the comics. There are many runs of the comics where there’s a lot of levity, there’s a lot of tongue-in-cheek, a lot of fun.“
Matt Murdock is back to his old self in Daredevil: Born Again, so Cox says his appearance in She-Hulk takes place before Born Again. “I think it’s a case of whatever was going on with Matt in that period of time,” Cox explained. “He was able to leave that in JFK when he got on the plane… What happens in L.A. stays in L.A.“
The first reactions to the first two episodes of Daredevil: Born Again have been very positive. Fans are definitely looking forward to this one. The official synopsis for Daredevil: Born Again reads: “Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities, is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.” The series will debut on Disney+ on March 4th (keep an eye out for our review), with a second season expected to follow in 2026.
