Daredevil: Born Again reactions say the first two episodes get the show off to a great start

The first reactions to (the first two episodes) of Daredevil: Born Again have dropped online, and it sounds very promising

The nine episode first season of the Marvel series Daredevil: Born Again is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ on March 4, 2025 – and reactions to the first two episodes of the show, which is a continuation of the Netflix Daredevil series and picks up five years later, say those episodes get things off to a great start! Some of the reactions can be read below.

Although the initial plan was to rework some elements and make Daredevil: Born Again stand separate from the Netflix Daredevil series (despite sharing some cast members), the show underwent a creative overhaul when the writers and actors strikes shut down production in 2023. That overhaul turned the series into a direct follow-up to the Netflix series. Dario Scardapane was brought in to serve as showrunner during the overhaul, and the behind-the-scenes shake-up also led to Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, the directing team who were at the helm of multiple episodes of Moon Knight and Loki season 2, being hired as directors on the show. Matt Corman and Chris Ord were previously the head writers on the show, but they were let go.

The cast of the series includes Charlie Cox, Vincent D’Onofrio, Elden Henson, Deborah Ann Woll, Jon Bernthal, Wilson Bethel, and Ayelete Zurer, reprising the roles of Matt Murdock / Daredevil, Wilson Fisk / Kingpin, Murdock’s associates Foggy Nelson and Karen Page, Frank Castle / The Punisher, Benjamin “Dex” Poindexter / Bullseye, and Vanessa Marianna Fisk. Also in the cast are Margarita Levieva as Matt Murdock’s love interest Heather Glenn, Michael Gandolfini as a character named Daniel Blade, Genneya Walton as BB Urich, Jeremy Earl as Anti-Vigilante Task Force member Cole North, and Lou Taylor Pucci, taking on an unspecified role.

Here are some of the first Daredevil: Born Again reactions:

#DaredevilBornAgain has the best pilot of any MCU series thus far, and it’s not close. Edge of seat energy w/ audible gasps throughout. Charlie & Vincent haven’t lost a step, Benson & Moorhead bring the sauce. Above all else, it’s EPISODIC. We *might* be back. @screenrant pic.twitter.com/ArVsHm0cJg — Liam (@LiamTCrowley) February 25, 2025

Holy Hell’s Kitchen! #DaredevilBornAgain opens with a lengthy, devastating sequence that screams, “This is just as brutal as Netflix.” From there, the 2 episodes lay out a layered story about cops, vigilantes, and guilt. Read DEVIL’S REIGN as a refresh. Off to a GREAT start! pic.twitter.com/TiLgUm0Jqn — Sean O'Connell (@Sean_OConnell) February 25, 2025

Marvel’s #DaredevilBornAgain comes out of the gate HOT! Among the strongest starts for a Marvel Studios TV show to date imo – the first two episodes are terrific, setting up a story that is part court procedural and part all-out brawling. There’s a fight in EP 1 that is all done… pic.twitter.com/IauSrCJc2v — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) February 25, 2025

The first two episodes of #DaredevilBornAgain dismantle and rebuild what Netflix previously assembled. The series borrows plot elements from BATMAN RETURNS and BATMAN FOREVER, making it somewhat familiar as a faux-docudrama procedural. pic.twitter.com/1D5jiAhqUs — Eric Marchen (@EM6211) February 25, 2025

The first 2 eps of #DaredevilBornAgain are a terrific start to the series, affirming @MarvelStudios commitment to the original series’ tone and feel. Not too much action yet. This is a story about Matt getting back up after a major blow. So we’re just getting started @Daredevil pic.twitter.com/RoCJIiVOq4 — The Nerds of Color (@TheNerdsofColor) February 25, 2025

#DaredevilBornAgain brings my boy back to me. The fight sequences are just as violent as the original show and play with Matt's morality in such a poignant and beautiful way. Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio step effortlessly back into their rivalry. I love having my devil back pic.twitter.com/koFT7g12yS — Rachel Leishman (@RachelLeishman) February 25, 2025

#DaredevilBornAgain REVIEW 🔥



The show recaptures what made the original series so special but also takes it in a different direction. The tone and grit is authentic to the original show, and the writing never feels too dissimilar. The action feels sharper and better than the… pic.twitter.com/wmGS7rCUMJ — Austin Medeiros (@Austin_Medzz) February 25, 2025

Watched the first 2 episodes of #DaredevilBornAgain and WOW! Ep1 starts with a bang and makes a point to show you this isn't Netflix. Truly fantastic fight sequence that will leave you speechless. D'Onofrio's is incredible as a hardened, cautious, and wary Fisk. pic.twitter.com/tyJbNa0Q14 — Junior Felix (@JuniorFett) February 25, 2025

#DaredevilBornAgain is everything you didn’t know you wanted in a Daredevil show. It’s brutal, haunting, yet beautiful. Fans of the Netflix show will be VERY pleased. Make sure you have tissues, it’s gonna get WET pic.twitter.com/ZRdvpuZPNO — deo (@frickyuu) February 25, 2025

#DaredevilBornAgain is GRITTY, RUTHLESS & UNFORGIVINGLY BLOODY! Fans of the original series are in for a treat, echoing the first season’s intensity and rage. Cox & D’Onofrio still steal the show. Two episodes in, and all I can say is The Man Without Fear is BACK! pic.twitter.com/et080Jj93h — Anthony Gagliardi • The Movie Podcast (@AJGaliardi) February 25, 2025

#DaredevilBornAgain is a vision of what's to come for the future of MCU television. It's as if Marvel took The Substance and injected us straight back into the world of Daredevil. It easily has the most BRUTAL action in a Marvel project to date. Look out for a MAGICAL cameo 🧙‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/gzoCvoBKpQ — Wong Updates (@WongUpdates) February 25, 2025

#DaredevilBornAgain is a worthy successor! Nails what made the original work, while moving these characters forward in shocking ways. The grounded tone and grit is there, and the writing is as great as before. The action even larger, and sharper. Traumatized, Overjoyed, Loved it! pic.twitter.com/ylKZAV7Xw2 — Rayyan*🇵🇸 (@RayyanTCG) February 25, 2025

I saw #DaredevilBornAgain and it's a total BLAST! There are lots of TV-MA action that will wow fans. Charlie Cox is amazing as Matt and Vincent D'Onofrio is great as always. It is indeed a perfect continuation to Netflix's show, we really are back! Don't miss it March 4th! pic.twitter.com/ATH7ti9AJ6 — Davy (@davybirth) February 25, 2025

Are you looking forward to Daredevil: Born Again? What do you think of these first reactions to the show? Let us know by leaving a comment below. I am a big fan of the Daredevil character (and a big Marvel fan in general), so I will definitely be watching this show.