She-Hulk: Attorney at Law canned after one season?

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law may not be returning for a second season, as star Tatiana Maslany says Disney thinks the budget is too high.

Goodman, Lieber, Kurtzberg & Holliway may be closing up shop, as Tatiana Maslany, who played Jennifer Walters on She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, isn’t quite sure if the series will be returning for a second season.

When asked by Codenames LIVE! — The New Class (via Deadline) if She-Hulk would be returning for a second season, Maslany showed serious doubts. “I don’t think so. I think we blew our budget, and Disney was like, ‘No thanks.’” That’s a pretty direct statement for someone who expanded her fanbase significantly through the show. Perhaps she, like Jennifer Walters, is great at controlling her anger? Or Maslany just might be realistic. Does the studio really want to invest that much money into a single season? As for the budget She-Hulk, some reports put it around $225 million, which is the same as The Avengers. OK, so that’s not quite The Rings of Power territory but that’s a serious amount of cash to drop for just one season.

She-Hulk creator Jessica Gao had previously discussed her cautious approach to the show, saying, “I’ve been writing for TV for a very long time, and you can never, ever guarantee that you’re gonna get another season, especially for a Season 1 show…So, the prudent thing for a writer working on a season one show is to tell a satisfying and complete story so that if it did end that way, you felt like you at least told one full story but still left the door open for, you know, six seasons and a movie.” Now, it seems up to fans to decide if they felt season one offered a “complete story” that satisfies both their needs and the character’s arc.

But just because She-Hulk: Attorney at Law may be cut short doesn’t mean Maslany’s time as the character is over, saying she would be interested in playing the character on Daredevil: Born Again. After all, Matt Murdock did appear on her show.

How do you feel about She-Hulk: Attorney at Law ending with just one season? Could it go on with a smaller budget? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

Source: Deadline
