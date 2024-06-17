The Nightbeast: Tatiana Maslany will have an affair with the boogeyman in pilot for Amazon MGM

She-Hulk star Tatiana Maslany will have an affair with the boogeyman in The Nightbeast, a pilot in development for Amazon MGM Studios.

By
Tatina Maslany, The Nightbeast

She-Hulk star Tatiana Maslany has set up The Nightbeast as her next TV project, and it sounds like it could be a lot of fun.

Per the official logline, The Nightbeast follows a young mother who is “unsatisfied with her seemingly perfect suburban life begins an affair with the boogeyman in her son’s closet — a surprisingly sexy man called the Nightbeast. But this harmless affair she thought to be a figment of her imagination begins to have unexpected consequences, as her two worlds increasingly begin to collide in this seductive, darkly comedic tale.” The project comes from Leah Rachel (Chambers) and Travis Jackson (Hemlock Grove), with the pilot being developed for Amazon MGM Studios.

In addition to starring in the pilot, Maslany will also produce The Nightbeast. Executive producers on the project include Peter Warren; Justin Levy, Fred Berger and Brian Kavanaugh-Jones for Range Studios’ Station26; Kristen Campo for Campout; and Jamie Babbit, who will also direct the pilot.

Related
Stephen King adaptation The Monkey picked up by Neon at Cannes Market

It remains to be seen if or when Maslany will suit up as Jennifer Walters, aka She-Hulk, again. The first season of the Disney+ series wasn’t as big of a hit as Marvel would have liked. When asked about a possible second season of the series earlier this year, Maslany said, “I don’t think so. I think we blew our budget, and Disney was like, ‘No thanks.’” The nine-episode series reportedly had a budget of $225 million, which isn’t exactly small potatoes, but CGI twerking doesn’t come cheap.

Maslany has also expressed a desire to make an appearance in Daredevil: Born Again. Charlie Cox suited up as Daredevil for several episodes of She-Hulk, with the two characters striking up something of a relationship. “I keep texting him being like, ‘Am I required for set today?’ And he says, ‘We’ll let you know by lunch,’” Maslany said. “But he just keeps putting it off. I’ve been waiting outside the set in my She-Hulk costume, so just put me in, coach.” While I doubt the upcoming Daredevil series will include an appearance from She-Hulk, I do hope we haven’t seen the last of Maslany in the role.

Source: Deadline
Tags: ,
icon More TV News
Tatina Maslany, The Nightbeast
The Nightbeast: Tatiana Maslany will have an affair with the boogeyman in pilot for Amazon MGM
The Last of Us video game director Neil Druckmann took the helm of a season 1 episode, and he'll be directing an episode of season 2
The Last of Us season 2: Neil Druckmann will be directing the sixth episode
Jennifer Carpenter, 1923, Yellowstone
1923: Dexter’s Jennifer Carpenter joins season 2 of the Yellowstone prequel series
Will Ferrell to executive produce a live-action TV series of the French cartoon Totally Spies!
View All

About the Author

9846 Articles Published

Based in Canada, Kevin Fraser has been a news editor with JoBlo since 2015. When not writing for the site, you can find him indulging in his passion for baking and adding to his increasingly large collection of movies that he can never find the time to watch.

Latest Tatiana Maslany News

Latest TV News

Load more articles