The Nightbeast: Tatiana Maslany will have an affair with the boogeyman in pilot for Amazon MGM

She-Hulk star Tatiana Maslany has set up The Nightbeast as her next TV project, and it sounds like it could be a lot of fun.

Per the official logline, The Nightbeast follows a young mother who is “ unsatisfied with her seemingly perfect suburban life begins an affair with the boogeyman in her son’s closet — a surprisingly sexy man called the Nightbeast. But this harmless affair she thought to be a figment of her imagination begins to have unexpected consequences, as her two worlds increasingly begin to collide in this seductive, darkly comedic tale. ” The project comes from Leah Rachel (Chambers) and Travis Jackson (Hemlock Grove), with the pilot being developed for Amazon MGM Studios.

In addition to starring in the pilot, Maslany will also produce The Nightbeast. Executive producers on the project include Peter Warren; Justin Levy, Fred Berger and Brian Kavanaugh-Jones for Range Studios’ Station26; Kristen Campo for Campout; and Jamie Babbit, who will also direct the pilot.

Related Stephen King adaptation The Monkey picked up by Neon at Cannes Market

It remains to be seen if or when Maslany will suit up as Jennifer Walters, aka She-Hulk, again. The first season of the Disney+ series wasn’t as big of a hit as Marvel would have liked. When asked about a possible second season of the series earlier this year, Maslany said, “ I don’t think so. I think we blew our budget, and Disney was like, ‘No thanks.’ ” The nine-episode series reportedly had a budget of $225 million, which isn’t exactly small potatoes, but CGI twerking doesn’t come cheap.