Awesome Art: New Horror with Heart Eyes, Longlegs, Nosferatu, The Substance

Some cliche somewhere said that a picture is worth a thousand words.’ This has proven to be the case for me and especially when it comes to fan art. I have always sought out great fan art and have wanted to share it with as many people as possible. “Awesome Art” is the outlet for that passion. In this column, I will showcase the kick-ass artwork of some great artists, with the hopes that these artists get the attention they deserve. That’s the aim. If you have any questions or comments, or even suggestions of art or other great artists, feel free to contact me at any time at [email protected].
Heart Eyes by Rafael Araujo
Hereditary by Franco Corradi
In A Violent Nature by Chris Barnes
Longlegs by Laszlo Nagy
Mandy by Fredlobo Lopez
The Monkey by Huan Do
Nosferatu by Zamurai Zamora
The Substance by Kevin Power
Talk To Me by Joel Herrera
Terrifier 3 by CMatthewman Design
