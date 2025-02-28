Tatiana Maslany to take the soccer mommy trope down a dark rabbit hole with Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed for Apple TV+

With shows like Severance, Silo, Shrinking, and Slow Horses leading the pack at Apple TV+, the streaming platform looks to add another thoroughbred to the race with Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed, a new dark comedy series starring Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law). Why the horse metaphor? I don’t know. I got 4 hours of sleep last night. Let’s move on.

Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed is a 10-episode series coming to Apple TV+ from creator, showrunner, and executive producer David J. Rosen. Rosen’s latest series focuses on a newly divorced mom (Maslany) who falls down a dangerous rabbit hole of blackmail, murder, and youth soccer. See, now the thumbnail makes sense.

Interestingly, Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed will be directed and executive-produced by David Gordon Green, the director of Universal’s Halloween trilogy and the heartfelt holiday comedy Nutcrackers, which stars Ben Stiller as an unlikely surrogate parent to four siblings. Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed hails from Apple Studios and Counterpart Studios and was developed by Simon Kinberg and Audrey Chon for Genre Films.

Despite appearing in many films and television series since the late 90s, Tatiana Maslany made her loudest blip on Hollywood’s radar with her starring role in Orphan Black. The conspiracy thriller is about a streetwise hustler who is pulled into a compelling mystery after witnessing the suicide of a girl who looks just like her. Maslany plays several versions of herself in the series, highlighting her chameleon-like abilities and adaptability for alternate roles.

Maslany played Sister Alice McKeegan in the Perry Mason series and, despite unpopular opinion, crushed her role as Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk for Marvel’s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Reactions to She-Hulk were overly harsh when the 9-episode series launched on Disney+, making Maslany a target for online ridicule. Her latest film, The Monkey, is in theaters now. The darkly comedic horror film from Osgood Perkins (Longlegs) adapts the Stephen King short story. It revolves around twin brothers Bill and Hal, who find their father’s old monkey toy in the attic, and a series of gruesome deaths begins. Before long, the siblings throw the toy away and move on, growing apart over the years. However, the monkey returns, bringing death and dismemberment everywhere it goes. JoBlo’s Chris Bumbray loved The Monkey, and you can read his review here.

Are you excited about Tatiana Maslany taking the lead for Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed on Apple TV+? Let us know in the comments section below.