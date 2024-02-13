NBC’s Suits L.A. pilot finds a fitting lead as Arrow’s Stephen Amell joins the project

Arrowverse and Heels star Stephen Amell is suiting up for NBC’s pilot episode of Suits L.A., an extension of the Suits universe.

NBC is tailoring its new drama pilot for Suits L.A., with Stephen Amell leading the extension of the Suits universe. The off-shoot hails from Aaron Korsh, the creator and writer of the original Suits series. Cameras roll in March in Vancouver, with fans already excited about returning to the Suits universe with a different fit.

Amell joins the pilot as Ted Black, “a former federal prosecutor from New York who has reinvented himself by representing the most powerful clients in Los Angeles. His firm is at a crisis point, and in order to survive he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career. Ted is surrounded by a group of characters who test their loyalties to both Ted and each other while they can’t help but mix their personal and professional lives. All of this is going on while events from years ago slowly unravel that led Ted to leave behind everything and everyone he loved.”

Word has it that Ted Black is a leviathan in stylish threads with a selfish nature. He’s more likely to give himself an edge than help you out, though he’ll also have redeeming qualities. “Fifteen years ago, the former New York prosecutor joined forces with his old buddy, Stuart Lane, to build an L.A. law firm that specializes in criminal and entertainment law.”

NBC wants fans to know that Suits L.A. is not a reboot or revival of the original series. Fans should consider Suits L.A. an extension of the original series and look forward to future drama.

Famously known for playing Oliver Queen, aka the Green Arrow, in The C.W.’s Arrowverse, Amell also played Jack Spade alongside Alexander Ludwig (Ace Spade) in the Starz wrestling drama Heels. The canceled series focuses on two brothers and rivals – one a villain, or “heel,” in the ring; the other a hero, or “face,” war over their late father’s wrestling promotion, vying for national attention in small-town Georgia.

Are you a Suits fan? Is Stephen Amell the right fit for Suits L.A.? Will the new show last nine years like the original series? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

Source: Deadline
