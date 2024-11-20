Gabriel Macht is set to reprise his character in a recurring role for the Suits: LA spin-off

The Suits spin-off, Suits: LA, has been given an official series order from NBC and one of the original stars is set to reprise his role.

This past summer, it was announced that NBC has given an official series order to Suits: LA, a spinoff of the USA Network series which unexpectedly became the hottest TV series of last summer, despite coming to an end over four years ago. Suits: LA comes from original creator Aaron Korsh and stars Stephen Amell as Ted Black. In addition to Amell, the new series also stars Josh McDermitt, Lex Scott Davis, and Bryan Greenberg. Victoria Mahoney directed the pilot and also serves as an executive producer alongside Aaron Korsh, David Bartis, Doug Liman, and Gene Klein.

Deadline has now reported that the original show’s star, Gabriel Macht, is set to return as Harvey Spencer for a recurring role in Suits: LA. It is being said that Macht will have a guest arc on the show, which means this will not merely be a cameo. The actor would even tease his return via Instagram as he posts a video of him suiting up in fashionable threads and the post would read, “When an old friend is in need…it’s time to take care of things and make those very ‘things’ right.”

The plot for Suits: LA will revolve around “Ted Black (Amell), a former federal prosecutor from New York who has reinvented himself by representing the most powerful clients in Los Angeles. His firm is at a crisis point, and to survive, he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career. Ted is surrounded by a group of characters who test their loyalties to both Ted and each other and they can’t help but mix their personal and professional lives. All this happens while the show slowly unravels the events that years ago led Ted to leave behind everything and everyone he loved to start all over.”

The original Suits series takes place in a fictional New York City corporate law firm and follows Mike (Patrick J. Adams), a college dropout who never attended law school but is able to talk his way into getting a job working for attorney Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht) thanks to his impressive photographic memory. The series also stars Rick Hoffman, Sarah Rafferty, Gina Torres, and Meghan Markle. The series spanned nine seasons and 134 episodes. We’ve already seen one Suits spinoff, with Pearson following Gina Torres’ character as she entered the dirty world of Chicago politics, but the series was cancelled after just one season