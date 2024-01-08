Suits star Patrick J. Adams would be interested in returning to his role if there was a spin-off

Back in October, it was reported that a new Suits series is in development from creator Aaron Korsh for NBCUniversal. The show was said to not be a revival or reboot, but the quasi-spin-off would take place in a new location with a new cast of characters. The first time a spin-off of the popular show was attempted, the show Pearson featured Gina Torres’ character as she entered the dirty world of Chicago politics. Unfortunately, the series was canceled after just one season. However, if they would ever ask Patrick J. Adams to don the threads again, he wouldn’t hesitate.

The Hollywood Reporter revealed that the stars were ecstatic to see the surge in popularity when the former USA Network show started streaming on Netflix. When Adams and his co-star, Gabriel Macht, walked the red carpet at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards, they expressed much gratitude to the newfound audience. When Adams was asked if he’d ever return to play Mike Ross again in a future incarnation, he responded, “If I got the phone call, I’m ready to suit up again. I love the show, I love the character and I loved working with all these people.”

Macht reflected on the recent showing of success from the series, “You know, it’s an amazing thing. We had some great success when the show was on and all over the world, there were people downloading it, pirate downloading it. And then at a certain point, Netflix came in and said, ‘Why don’t we put this out there?’ And it’s just got incredible eyes and we’re very grateful for it.”